Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday January 20, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Charles Duffy, Ballinteer, Dublin / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

Late of Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully on the 18th of January 2021, in the care of the staff at the Orwell Nursing Home, Rathgar. Beloved husband of Maureen and much-loved dad of Jarlath and Geraldine. Predeceased by his brother Jim and sisters Phil and Bridie; he will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Ger, his beloved grandsons Cathal, Eoghan and Lorcan, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and all his extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01) 406-1000.

Sally (Sarah) Murtagh (nee Tansey), Granny, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Sally (Sarah) Murtagh (nee Tansey) on the 19th of January 2021, Granny, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at her home. Sally will be greatly missed by her loving husband Sean and her children Noreen (Tulsk), Mary (Ballinameen), Tish (Dublin), Sheila (Cloon) and John (Ballinameen), her grandchildren Cormac, Àine, Michael, Senan, Daniel, Saoirse, Mason, Cillian and Hannah, sisters Bridie, Namie, Peggy, Patricia and Pauline, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, (predeceased by brothers Tommy, Seamie, Sean, Pat, Eugene, Brendan and Anthony, sisters Nonie and Carmel) nieces and nephews, relatives and neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Sally's remains will be leaving her home Thursday, 21st of January, to arrive to St Attracta's Church, Ballinameen for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards at adjoining cemetery. Please note Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Attracta’s Church Facebook page. Due to Government restrictions regarding COVID 19 Funeral Mass will be restricted to family members only, the Murtagh family very much appreciate your support at this time. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen 0862328291.

Jiim Conway, Lakeview House, 29 Main Street, Belcoo, Fermanagh / Dublin

Jim Conway, 17th January 2021, Lakeview House, 29 Main Street, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving husband of Vera and father of Marie (Nigel), Paschal (Kate), Veronica (Jos) and Ciara (Billy). Brother of Fr Eddie and Eugene (Dublin). He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends who mourn his passing. Pre-deceased by his brother Brendan and grand-daughters Aoife and Ellie.

Funeral cortege leaving his late residence on Friday 22nd January at 10.30am to St Patricks Church, Holywell, Belcoo arriving for 11.00am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid-19 regulations the Family Home, Funeral Mass and Interment are all private to family only please. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo. Family Flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Ellies Retreat c/o any family member.

Pete McLoughlin, Behy, Gurteen, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Pete Mc Loughlin, Behy, Gurteen, Co. Sligo and Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. January 17th 2020; Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Agnes and his sister Myra. Pete will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from O’Dowd’s Funeral Home, Gurteen to St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, on Wednesday (January 20th) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Pete’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen

Eustace Lambe, Friarstown, Dromahair, Leitrim

Lambe, Eustace, ex An Post, Friarstown, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. January 16th 2021, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Dearly loved husband of Liz and loving Dad of Orla and Edwin. Sadly missed by his sisters Deirdre (Carndonagh), Marie (Sligo) and the late Joan (Boston), his brothers Edwin (Dromahair), Ciaran (Boston) and Rory (Sligo), his son-in-law Joseph (McQueeney) and daughter in-law Ann Marie, brother-in-law John (Kelly), sisters-in-law Bernie, Marian, Breege and Alice and doting grandson Alfie, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home. Removal on Wednesday, 20th January, to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. Adhering to the current level-5 restrictions, Eustace's home and Funeral Mass will be private. Eustace's Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the Parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page.

May they all Rest in Peace