Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday April 14, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eugene Maguire Drummersee, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Suddenly, in London. Son of the late Francis and Ellen, brother of the late Noel, Mary, Bridie, and Eileen. Eugene's remains will arrive, via Drummersee, to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, for 10am Funeral Mass on Saturday, 17th April 2021, with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Due to Government & HSE guidelines, Eugene's Mass and burial will be private to family only. Those who would like to attend but are unable to do so are asked to leave their condolences for the family on the condolence section below.

Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner. Eugene's family wish to express their appreciation for your understanding at this difficult time.

Seamus Kiernan, Pound St, Arva, Co. Cavan

Seamus Kiernan, Pound St, Arva, Co. Cavan, Tuesday April 13th 2021, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Mary & Roy Kiernan & his brother Vinnie. Seamus will be sadly missed by his niece Mary, nephews Leroy & Timmy, his neighbours & many friends.

Due to current restrictions, Seamus's Funeral & burial will be private to family only. You are asked to post your messages to the family in the condolences section at the bottom of this page. Seamus's Funeral cortege will leave the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd, Cavan, on Thursday morning at 10.20am, travelling via Crossdoney, to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. Those standing along the route are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines & look after each other. The Kiernan family would like to thank you for your cooperation & understanding at this time.

Ann (Nan) Kelly, Cloonloo, Boyle, Sligo / Gurteen, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Ann (Nan) Kelly, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo, April 12th, 2021; Peacefully in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her brothers Frankie, Tommy-Joe and Michéal and her sister Lillie, Ann will be very sadly missed and fondly remembered by her cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Removal at 12.15pm on Thursday (April 15th) from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery. In line with current Government guidelines, Ann’s funeral will take place privately. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen

Ann’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences. Thank you.

Luke (Lukie) O'Gara, Tivanagh, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Luke (Lukie) O'Gara, Tivanagh, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, peacefully in his 97th year in the tender care of the North West Hospice, Sligo on Monday, 12th of April 2021. Predeceased by his sisters Bridget Mc Donagh, Nancy O'Gara and his brother Johnny. Luke will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 12 noon Thursday, 15th of April, with burial afterwards to Templeronan Cemetery. Due to the current Government guidelines regarding COVID -19 Luke's Funeral Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The funeral cortege will make its way to Templeronan Cemetery via Cloonloo. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie.

The O'Gara family very much appreciate your support at this time.

May they all Rest in Peace