Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John (Jackie) Farrell, Hamilton, Scotland & Ballinalee, Longford

Hamilton, Scotland formerly Ballinalee, Co Longford, April 25th peacefully. Predeceased by his wife Rosemary, his daughter Frances, his brother Paddy and Sister Maura. Sadly missed by his son Sean, son in law Mark, grandsons Gerard and Michael, brother Michael (Charlie) Longford and sister Detta (Cox) Lanesborough, sisters in law Una and Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends in Ballinalee and Hamilton.

Requiem Mass on Thursday May 6th at 11am in St Ninian's Church, Hamilton, followed by burial at Priestfield Cemetery Blantyre.

Páid Carty, Seaview West, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

The death has occured of Páid Carty, Seaview West, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefully, on May 4th, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital, non covid related. Treasured son of Margaret and Aiden, Directors of Carty Group, much loved brother of Iarla, Mairead and Aiden Junior and very special nephew of Eileen Carty, Sunnyside, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Páid will be forever loved and deeply missed by his sorrowing parents, his loving sister Mairead, his dear brothers Iarla and Aiden Junior his loving aunts, uncles, nephews Jack and Oisin, sister-in-law Mary, cousins and wide circle of neighbours and friends. Páid was beloved by all.

Due to the present restrictions the funeral is private. Funeral cortège will leave the family home at 11.30am on Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran, followed by burial in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the parish webcam MCN media, https://magheneparish.ie/. Family flowers only, please; donations in lieu, if desired, to Down Syndrome Donegal. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison, Co. Fermanagh 07899913005 or 02868658405.

May they all Rest in Peace