Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Des Shanley, Corrick, Aughamore, Annaduff, Co.Leitrim

Desmond (Des) Shanley, Corrick, Aughamore, Annaduff, Co.Leitrim. 17th May 2021 (suddenly) at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Sonny and Pattie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Des’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Des’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link Des's Funeral Mass

Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines Des’s home, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends only, limited to 50 persons in the church while also requesting strict adherence to social distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. House private please

Mattie Conry, Clooneyquinn, Elphin, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed and very fondly remembered by his beloved wife Una, family Damien, Matthew, Anne Marie, Kevin, Aidan, Tony and Carmel, daughters-in-law Sarah, Yvonne, Sharon and Aisling, son-in-law Daire, grandchildren Oran, Tommy, Ethel, Senan, Alice, Chloe, Ava and Cara, Aunts Rita and Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends, Rest in peace.

Mattie’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday morning (May 21st) at 11.30am to St. Catherine’s Church, Killina for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. To view the Mass go to https://www.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice online by clicking on www.hospice.ie/donations

Covid 19: In order to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Mattie and his family, the Mass and burial will be restricted to family and friends – maximum 50 people. The Conry family thank you for your understanding, prayers and sympathy at this sad time.

Brian O’Hara, Coopershill House, Riverstown, Sligo

Peacefully at home with his family on May 16th after a short illness. . Brian will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by his wife Lindy, sons Paul, Simon and Sean, grandchildren Kian, Megan, Lucy, Seamus, Rory and Finn and daughters in law Katie, Julia, Christina and Gaby. Also his siblings Tim, Katie and Caroline and in-laws Jane and Malcolm and friends and family in Ireland and all over the world. Also his dog Fozzy.

Due to current HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral service will be private. The funeral will begin at Taunagh Parish Church, Riverstown, on Wednesday, 19th May, for a 3pm Service with the burial afterwards in Rathbarran Cemetery F56XD90. Funeral Service will be live streamed on www.studiorove.ie/bohara. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo. There will be a memorial celebration of Brian’s life post Covid. The O’Hara family have been comforted by many kind messages of sympathy and support. From all of us, thank you so much.

Ruth Kerr (née McGinley) Main Street, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Arus Carolan. Beloved wife of the late William George. Deeply regretted by her loving family Audrey (Bruce), Mervyn (Patricia), Gregor (Paula), Barbara (David) and Elizabeth (Kevin), her dear friend Eric, her ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Mohill, arriving for funeral service at 2pm on Wednesday, 19th May, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund c/o Rowley’s Funeral Directors, Mohill or any family member. House Private, please. Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings, the service will be restricted to 50 people only.

Sr. Anna Mulligan, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford

The death has occurred of Sr. Anna Mulligan, Loreto Convent, Altrincham, Manchester and formerly Aughaga, Moyne, Co. Longford. Sr. Anna died peacefully on the 11th May 2021. Predeceased by her parents John and Maria, her sister Mary Cullen (Cavan), Peggy Fletcher (Halifax), Brigid Corcoran (Carrigallen), and Helen Harte (Edgeworthstown). Deeply regretted by her brothers Pat and Michael (Moyne), Sean (Dublin) and Denis (San Francisco), her sister-in-law Nellie, nieces, nephews and the Loreto community in Manchester. Sr. Anna's Funeral Mass and burial will take place in England.

Nancy O'Reilly, Main Street, Killeshandra, Cavan

Nancy O’Reilly, 16th May 2021, Main Street, Killeshandra (formerly of the Loughbawn Hotel), peacefully at Oakview Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brother Sean (MRCVS), Cavan; and sisters Pat (Hurley) and Maura (Comerford). Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Sheila, nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning, 19th May, from Lawlor's Funeral Home, Belturbet at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, numbers at Nancy's Funeral Mass remain limited to 50 people and therefore restricted to family and close friends only. The Mass can be viewed live online at Church.ie/Killeshandra. For those standing along the route, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Ann Marie Bernadette Holmes, 600 Loughshore Road, Belleek, Fermanagh

Ann Marie Bernadette Holmes, 600 Loughshore Road, Belleek BT 93 3FT formerly of 74 Stanaere place, Bradford, West Yorkshire, 15th May 2021, peacefully at home. Adored mother of John (Jemma), partner Ian, predeceased by her late husband Maurice. Private family reposing with removal from the family home on Wednesday morning to St Patrick's Church, Belleek for 10am requiem Mass, maximum 50 people, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers, donations to Marie Curie nurses, please make cheques payable to Marie Curie c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral directors Belleek on 07703210437

May they all Rest in Peace