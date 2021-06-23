Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gerry Hagan (Jnr.) Drinagh, Strokestown, Roscommon / Scramogue, Roscommon

Suddenly. Beloved son of Gerry and Margaret (Ballyhubert, Scramogue). Much loved brother of John, twin sister Laura, Rita, Gemma, Jason and David. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken father, mother, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Removal from his parent's home in Ballyhubert on Wednesday June 23rd to arrive at St. Cecilia's Church, Curraghroe for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. Owing to current COVID restrictions, Gerry's Mass and funeral is private to family and friends, limited to 50 people. Funeral Mass can be viewed online by clicking here. House strictly private, please. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this very sad and difficult time for the family.

Padraig Branley, 'Omra', Pearse Rd., Sligo Town, Sligo / Glencar, Sligo

Former Mayor of Sligo 1998-1999 and Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council 2002-2003. Padraig, in his ninety-first year, unexpectedly, but peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen and his siblings Joe, Chris, Maureen, Lily and Philomena. Dear father of Ciaran, Mary, Dorothy, Niall (London) and Deirdre (Limerick) and grandfather of Paddy, Kitty, Charlie, Matilda, Julia, Eleanor and Harry. He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother Frank (Boston), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 5:30pm for family only. Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday at 12:15pm to arrive at St. Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormack, Co. Sligo for Requiem Mass at 1:00pm. Funeral will proceed to Rathcormack Cemetery after. You can stream Padraig’s Funeral Mass live by following this link facebook.com/pg/parishofdrumcliffandmaugherow/. Due to current restrictions and guidelines, the funeral will be private to family only. House private please. You are welcome to send a message of condolence to his family below.

James Mahon, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford

Predeceased by his parents Bartley and Cecilia, infant brother Bartholomew, sister Ellie (Cronin) USA. Deeply regretted by Agnes, daughters Marúna and Collette, brother John (USA), sisters Mae (Walsh) USA, Elizabeth (Manning), Phyllis (Rogan) USA, Martina (Manning), sons-in-law Eoin (Horgan), Tomás (McGoey), grandchildren Matthew, Robert, Rebecca, Andrew, Luke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal this Wednesday morning leaving Glennon's Funeral Home, Longford, at 11.30am for funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, followed by burial in local cemetery. Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please click on the following link. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please.

Mary O'Connor (née McGeever) Dundrum, Dublin / Sligo / Ballyshannon, Donegal

(Late of Ballyshannon and Sligo) Mary, beloved wife of Tom and loving mother of Noreen, Breda, Dan and Seán, died peacefully at home on the 22nd of June, 2021. Mary will be missed by her children, grandchildren Aoileann, Fíona, Cillian, Síofra, Seán, Lorcan and Tom, sons-in-law Darach and JJ, daughters-in-law Linda and Sinead her brother Danny, her sister Anne, her aunts and uncle, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all relatives, friends and neighbours. Our family would like to take this opportunity to thank most sincerely all those involved in her care throughout her illness.

A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, 24th of June, 2021 at 10am in at the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally, Dublin 16 followed by a burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetry, Glencullen. Family flowers only. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday, 24th of June, 2021, at 10am by clicking on the link https://www.balallyparish.ie/

Margaret Rooney (née Rooney), Glackbawn, Calry, Sligo / Glencar, Leitrim

Rooney, Margaret (née Rooney), Glackbawn, Calry, Co. Sligo and late of Corglass, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, June 21st 2021 peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family in the care of the doctors and nurses at medical south in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy. Dearly loved mother of Marion, Vincent and Bernadette. Sadly missed by her loving family, cherished grandchildren Ciaran, Vanessa and Shane, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Seán and Myles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at the family home private. Mass of the Resurrection at 12.00noon on Wednesday in Saint Patrick’s Church, Calry. Covid restrictions apply and numbers limited to 50 at Funeral Mass. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. Funeral Mass live streamed at www.churchservices.tv/calryparish Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo. Messages of sympathy can be left at the obituary on www.feehilys.ie

Maura Morgan (née Gilhooly), Cabinteely, Dublin / Drumkeeran, Leitrim

Morgan (née Gilhooly) (Cabinteely, Dublin 18, late of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim) June 19th , 2021 (peacefully) in the kind care of all the staff of St Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, Maura, beloved wife of the late Parkes, loving mother of Tony and Barry. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Eve, Chloe, Grace, Paddy, Charlotte and Phoebe, her sister-in-law Eithne, extended family, neighbours and friends. In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Maura’s Funeral will take place privately on Wednesday June 23rd at 11am but can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cabinteely followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Maura’s Funeral Cortége is expected to pass by Johnstown Avenue after Mass at approx. 12.15pm

May they all Rest in Peace