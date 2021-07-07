Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 7, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pat Feeney (née Muldoon) Drumlitten, Foxfield, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Feeney (nee Muldoon) Chapel-En-Le-Frith, England. Originally of Drumlitten, Foxfield, County Leitrim and widow of Leo (Cregg, Sligo). Peacefully with her family and the wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice. Dearly loved by her children Rosemary, Theresa, Jimmy, Leo, Brendan & Kevin ,son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Margaret & Vanessa, her cherished grandchildren Liam, Luke, Daniel, Hannah, Christina, Adam, Niamh, Grace, Ella Rose, Catherine & Erin, her siblings Mary, Paddy (deceased), Lewie, Kathleen & Margaret, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook on 22nd July at 1.30 pm from St John Fisher & Thomas Moore Church, Chapel –En-Le-Frith https://www.stannes.gbr.cc/ Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice. https://northwesthospice.ie/donations

Edmund Connolly, Conrea, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim

Edmund Connolly, Conrea, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at his home, in his 94th year. Predeceased by by his wife Molly and daughter Colette. Sadly missed by his family Tom (Galway), Mary Doyle (Sligo), Ann (Dublin), Eugene (Dublin), Kate Brennan (Tubbercurry), Eddie (London), Noeleen Dolan (Kilmacow), Dolores Hickey (Tullamore), Ben (Buncrana), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother in law, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 6pm, for family and close friends. Funeral cortege will depart his home on Wednesday for 12 noon Funeral Mass at St Aiden's Church, Ballaghameehan, with burial afterwards in Rossinver new cemetery. Due to current restrictions, funeral Mass is limited to 50 people only, please.

Belinda Stone (née Smith) Derrycashel, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Belinda Stone (née Smith), SRN and SCM, June 28th 2021 (in her 102nd year) peacefully, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire, England, previously a resident of Lauren Court Care Home, Chester and formerly of Derrycashel, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Joe, sisters Maureen and Elizabeth, brothers Jerry, Tom, Jim, Michael, John-Joe and George. Belinda will be sadly missed by her loving sister Margaret (Meehan) Sligo, brother Austin, (Manchester), sisters-in-law Bernadette and Laura, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family, friends, neighbours, her nurses and all who cared for her in Lauren Court Care Home.

Removal from Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Saturday afternoon (July 10th) at 1.30 p.m. arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna for Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. (Belinda Stone’s Funeral Mass may be viewed later on You Tube). In compliance with current guidelines regarding funerals, Funeral Home will be private to immediate family. Please adhere strictly to to Social Distancing in vicinity of funeral home on route to church, vicinity of church and cemetery. Funeral Mass is limited to 50 persons in church. Messages of sympathy may be left in the condolence link below. The family thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Mary Jo Conboy (née Dalton) Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford

Unexpectedly at Cavan General hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Sonny & Winnie, sisters Frances & Phyllis. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her cherished family, Husband Seamus, sons Michael (U.S.), James and George, daughters Mary Nemeth (U.S.) Martina, Louise Kearney and Annette Simpson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and 27 grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters Betty, Patsy, Marie and Joan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Mary Jo will repose privately at her home until removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Legga arriving for 3 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. In accordance with current guidelines Mary Jo’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and friends (limited to 50). Mary Jo's Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchtv.ie/legga. The Family appreciate your support and understanding at this time. House strictly private please.

Christopher (Chris) Gillooly, Tallaght, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim

Gillooly (Tallaght and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim) – July 3, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Tallaght University Hospital, Christopher (Chris), beloved husband of Breda and dear father of Deirdre, Eileen, Colette, Paul and John; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Brendan and John, sister Bridie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren James, Cathal, Sean, Eamonn, Aisling, Liam, Emma and Sarah, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at St. Dominic’s Church, Tallaght on Wednesday arriving for 11am Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards at Bohernabreena Cemetery. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.churchservices.tv/stdominicstallaght. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Francis (Frank) McGurran, Rooskey, Roscommon

Francis (Frank) McGurran, Rooskey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, on Sunday, 4th July 2021. Beloved husband of Della, deeply regretted by his daughters Patricia, Sheila, Eileen and Anne Marie, sons Pat, John (RIP) and Michael, brothers Vincent, Oliver and Benedict, sisters Mary Agnes and Bridie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Scramogue Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on http://churchtv.ie/rooskey Donations, if desired, to Motor Neuron Ireland. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Frank’s funeral is restricted to 50 persons. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House private please.

Angela Ball (née Derwin), Hermitage, Ennis, Clare / Cloone, Leitrim

The death has taken place of Angela Ball (née Derwin), formerly of Drumlegga, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and late of Hermitage, Ennis, Co. Clare, unexpectedly at home on the 2nd July, 2021. Wife of her beloved husband John (Dermot), devoted mother of Helen and Robert and adored grandmother of Thomas and Amelie. Sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Lorcan, daughter-in-law Triona, sisters Rose, Betty and Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, wide circle of neighbours, friends and her loyal dog Middy.

Angela’s Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, 7th July, 2021 at Ennis Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul at 11 a.m. with burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. For those who wish to attend, but cannot, Angela's Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/ and for our deaf friends an ISL Interpreter will be live streamed on http://funeralslive.ie/angela- ball/ In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the number of people attending funeral Mass and the burial ceremony, is limited to a maximum of 50. Please comply with public health advice. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired in Angela’s memory to the Irish Deaf Society. House private please Messages of condolences can be left by email to info@dalyfunerals.com.

Desie (Des) McGovern, The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Pat O’Brien of 13 Oakpark Road, Carlow/Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Pat O’Brien of 13 Oakpark Road, Carlow and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, passed away peacefully, on July 4th, 2021, in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Nancy, much loved father of Michael, Patrick, John and Natalie, adored grandfather of Jordan, Oisín, Leon, Alice, Conan, Rachel and Padraig and cherished great-grandfather of Jacob and Oscar. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Kenneth, daughters-in-law Anne-Marie, Lillian and Jannette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Pat’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, on Wednesday at 2.30pm and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/ House private from 1p.m on Wednesday.

May they all Rest in Peace