Leitrim deaths - Thursday, December 2, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Francis McManus, East Bars, Glenfarne, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, sons Francis, Michael & Kevin; daughters Fionnula & Pauline (Byrne); daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, sisters Bridie (Mc Teigue), Carmel (Mc Grath), sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, & friends. Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Glenfarne on Friday 3rd December at 11.00 am, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only - donations in lieu to Our Lady's Hospital Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton. Mourners are asked to adhere to HSE Covid Guidelines.

Joseph Thornton, London, UK and late of, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Joseph Thornton, who passed away peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of Newham Hospital, East London. Late of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, Northolt and Forest Gate. Predeceased by his parents John and Eileen and brother Sean. Dearly beloved father to Emma, Jane and Geraldine, along with Angela and all his grandchildren, brother, sisters, in laws, nieces and nephews and extended family and close friends. Reposing at Walsh & McGrath Funeral Directors, Rickmansworth, WD3 7DW. Joe's funeral will take place at Breakspear Crematorium, Ruislip, on Thursday, 9th of December, in the West Chapel at 2.45pm. Website www.obitus.com, Password 165951, Username segi 4143 Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so, adhering to distancing guidelines.

Mary Boyle (née Murphy), Tullybawn, Aghacashel, Leitrim



Suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her loving husband Terence Joe, daughter Philomena and her brother Sean. Deeply regretted by her sons Terence (Aghacashel), Gerard (Bornacoola), daughters Christina McGourty (Kiltubrid), Breege McGovern (Ballinamore), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Helen Cullen (Drumshanbo), brother Joey (U.K.) brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and her many friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home Thursday evening from 6pm to 10pm Removal on Friday, 3rd December, to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines at all times. The mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin.

Tommy (Thomas) Stocker, Crofton House, Rathcave, Tulsk, Roscommon



STOCKER, Tommy (Thomas), Crofton House, Rathcave, Tulsk, Co. Roscommon - 1st December 2021, (peacefully), after a short illness at Roscommon University Hospital. Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Pam, his children Matthew (Dublin), Sarah (Jaysmith, Vancouver), Johnny (Dublin), Rebecca (Canning, Dublin), and Patrick (Dublin), beloved grandchildren, daughters-in-law Catherine, Simona, and Sarah, sons-in-law Gil and Gerard, extended family, good neighbours, and his many friends. Tommy will be reposing at Gaynors Funeral Home, The Square, Castlerea from 7pm - 8pm on Friday evening (walk-through only). A private family funeral will take place on Saturday. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to Roscommon Palliative Care c/o Gaynors Funeral Directors. Condolences may be sent in private by clicking HERE or by using the link below. Mass cards or condolences by the traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace