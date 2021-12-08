Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday December 8, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Reynolds, 'Selton', Glendine Road, Kilkenny and late of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

Michael Reynolds ('Selton', Glendine Road, Kilkenny and late of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim). December 6th 2021 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Michele, brothers Hugh and Leo and sister Brigid. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving dad to Hubert, Maebh, Vida and Denis. He will be sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Margaret and Ann, daughters-in-law Yvonne, Deirdre and Lisa, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Hannah, Eabha, Helen, Hugh, Eoghan, Sadhbh and Lúc, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Friday (Dec. 10th) at 10.30a.m. in St. John's Church followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please. Michael's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/. Please observe all current government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

Thomas James (Tommy) McLoughlin, Main Street, Drumsna, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas James (Tommy) McLoughlin, (Publican and Undertaker) Main Street, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim, December 7th 2021, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Thomas James and Monica, siblings Kevin, Emmett, Aloysious, Brendan and Maureen. Beloved husband of Teasie and father to Tanya Allen, Tamara Harte and Tamsin, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, his sons in law Paul and Paddy, Tamsin’s partner David, his brothers Christy and Oliver, his sisters Kathleen, Monica and Nancy, his grandchildren Aoibhínn, Thomas and Harvey, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Tommy will repose at his home on Thursday from 4pm until 7pm (walk through only). Funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings, Tommy’s funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in the church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Patrick (Sonnie) Loughlin, formerly of Harrow, London and late of Tubernania, Ballintogher, Sligo

Loughlin- Patrick, better known as Sonnie, formerly of Harrow, London and late of Tubernania, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, December 7th, 2021, peacefully, at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Mary and loving father of Paul, Michael and Marion, grandad to Grace, Jimmy, Rose, Kitty, Thomas, Isabella, Henrietta, Joseph and Edward, great-grandad to Ethena. Loving brother of Christina (Mc Veigh), father in law to Sally, Paula and Andrew, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair, on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from the family home on Friday to St. Therese’s Church, Ballintogher, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Sooey Cemetery. House strictly private, please. COVID-19 regulations must be adhered to at all times.

Sheila McCann, Toam, Blacklion, Cavan / Sligo Town, Sligo

Sheila McCann, Cregg Community Services, No. 8 Hilltop, Cairns Road, Sligo and formerly of Toam, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, peacefully. Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters, Frank, Margaret, Kathleen, Eileen, Danny, James, John and Kevin. Her sisters in law and brothers in law, nephews nieces, extended family and many friends in the Cregg Community.

Sheila’s Funeral Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, on Friday, 10th Dec. at 11 am, followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery. Due to the current Covid restrictions, house is private, please. In the interest of public health and safety at this time, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, social distancing and refrain from handshaking. Thank you for your consideration and cooperation.

Michael (Mickey) Gilhooly, St. Joachim's Terrace, Sligo Town, Sligo / Arigna, Roscommon / Bray, Wicklow

Michael (Mickey) Gilhooly, St. Joachim’s Terrace, Sligo and formerly of Arigna, Co.Roscommon, peacefully on December 4th 2021 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Maureen and brother Paddy. Dearly loved brother of Noel (Bray). He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his brother, sisters-in-law Ann and Leigh, nephew Robert, nieces Georgina, Amanda Jane, Susanna, Samantha, Lauryn, Ann and Vivienne, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in St. Anne’s Church, Sligo (F91R250) at 10:30am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery, Kennelsfort Rd Upper, Woodfarm, Dublin 20, (D20 KH67) arriving at 2:15pm approx. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-annes-cranmore Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner. All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 0872411114.

Annie Jane Egan (née Sheerin), Deerpark, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmie (Sonny). Brothers and sister Paddy, Mary and Jim and daughter-in-law Agnes (USA). Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters and sons, Ann, Jim (USA), Marian, Katrina (USA) and Pio (USA). Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons and daughter-in-law, extended family, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Seamus Kerrigan, 10 Meadowvale, Gurteen Road, Garrison, Fermanagh

The death has occured of Seamus Kerrigan, 10 Meadowvale, Gurteen Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose at Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Kinlough on Wednesday from 7pm until 8pm. The usual Covid restrictions will apply and the family home is strictly private. Remains will leave Kinlough on Thursday at 9 45am coming via Rossinver, Garrison, the Cashel Road and the Gurteen Road to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds to the Church. Family flowers only. Messages of Condolence may be left below. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director on 07899913005.

Felix (Faley) Stewart, 267 Lattone Rd., Mullynavarnogue, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Felix (Faley) Stewart, 267 Lattone Rd, Mullynavarnogue, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will be removed from the family home at 10.15am Wednesday travelling via the main Garrison/Belcoo Rd., to arrive in St. Patrick's Church, Holywell for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the present pandemic and the family's sincere wish to keep the community safe, the Stewart home is strictly private. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds from the Stewart home to the church. No flowers by request; donations in lieu, if desired, to the patients comfort fund the S.W. A. H. Enniskiilen c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo. Condolence messages may be left below.

Deeply loved and forever missed by his dear wife Maureen, beloved children Noel (Eucharia), Mark (Jo), Olivia, Derena,(Darren), Gabe (Jenny) dearest grandchildren Nathan, Oran, Joshua, Joel, Dylan, Shay, Katelyn, Lily, Fearn and Cillian,dear sister-in-law Bridie Stewart (London), friends, neighbours and the entire family circle.

Mary Gallagher (née Farmer) Single Street, Bundoran, Donegal / Belcoo, Fermanagh

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her sorrowing husband Sean sons Pauric, James & Johnny, daughters-in-law Petra & Jo, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Mary & Breda, Brother-in-law Jimmy neighbours, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Removal from her late residence on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Bundoran for 11am funeral mass. Interment afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. The funeral has been moved from Tuesday due to severe weather that is being forecast for Tuesday. Mary's funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://magheneparish.ie/. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, social distancing & mask wearing will apply. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for Mary's family, you can do so by selecting the condolence option below. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral Services on (071)9841547.

Benny Carty, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occured of Benny Carty, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose at Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Main St., Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm. Due to the present pandemic and the family's sincere wish to keep the community safe, the Carty home is strictly private. Remains will be removed from the family home on Friday at 10.30am to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds to the church. Family flowers only, by request.

Benny is predeceased by his beloved wife Gertrude, dear twin Maureen (Freeburn), his brother Jo and nephew Terry and he is sadly missed by Gerardine (Pat), Bernadette (Gerry), Bernard ( Laura), his brothers Jim and Peter, his loving grandchildren and the entire family circle. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed on this link https://vimeo.com/654238003

May they all Rest in Peace.