Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday December 22, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Brigid Agnes Heaney (née McCabe), Drumlish, Longford / Gowna, Cavan

Brigid Agnes Heaney (née McCabe) of Gowna Cavan and London. Monday 13th December, peacefully in London. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Paul, daughter Imelda, son in law, daughters in law, her adored grandchildren, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday Dec. 22nd at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, Co Longford with interment afterwards in local Cemetery.

Fr. John Kearns SPS, St. Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Corcaghan, Monaghan / Garrison, Fermanagh

formerly of Cromague, Corcaghan, Co. Monaghan, Dioceses of Mutare and Harare (Zimbabwe), Pettigo, Clones, Monaghan and Garrison, December 20th 2021, peacefully at his residence in Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by his sister Eileen, his brothers Patrick, Frank and James, his sisters in law Pauline and Catriona, his nieces, nephews, his relatives and friends, by his Society family and by Bishop Larry Duffy and the clergy and people of Clogher Diocese. Reposing at the residence of his brother Frank and sister-in-law Pauline, Cromague, subject to Covid 19 guidelines. Removal on Wednesday (22/12/2021) at 10.15 a.m., arriving at St Michael’s Church, Corcaghan, Co. Monaghan for funeral Mass at 11 a.m., subject to Covid 19 guidelines. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass available via live webcam at: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-1

Bridie McGovern (née Farrell), Castlefore, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

Formerly of Ballinawing, Leitrim. Sunday, 19th December 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Pakie, her brother John James and her grandson Fionn. She will be sadly missed by her sons Seamus, Noel, Cyril, Patrick & Johnny, daughters Marie & Josephine, brother Willie Joe Farrell, sisters-in-law Mai & Ann, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, all her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal leaving Castlefore on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery. Bridie’s Funeral Mass will be available to view online at https://vimeo.com/658656261 Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings.

George Graham, Leitrim Village, Leitrim Town, Leitrim / Roscommon

George Graham, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Derrynagan, Corrigeenroe, Co Roscommon. December 19th 2021 (peacefully) in his 90th year , surrounded by his devoted wife and family and in the tender loving care of the doctors,nurses and staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents John and Irene, brother John and sister Alice. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Doris, sons Trevor (Leitrim Village) and Alan (Corrigeenroe), daughter Miranda Higgins (Mullaghbrack, Mohill), daughters-in-law Teresa and Iosha, son-in-law Padraig, grandchildren Tarah, Jack, Cathal, Philip, Niamh, Rhona, Lily, Emma, Lauren, Ellie and Conor, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. George's Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday morning at 10.15am arriving at St.John's Church, Drumshanbo for funeral Service at 11am followed by burial in Kilbryan Churchyard, Corrigeenroe, via Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle. The Church is limited to 50% capacity. George's family are very conscious of the risks of Covid 19, therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines in regard to sanitizing, mask wearing and to please refrain from hand shaking. House private please.

Frankie O'Donnell, Creevy, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Frankie O'Donnell, Creevy, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, December 20th, peacefully, at home. Beloved son of the late Jimmy & Esther. Much loved husband of Lisa adored father of Shannon, James and Emma. Loving brother of Siobhan (Thomas), Mairead (Aiden), Emer (Stephen), Esther (Damien), brother James, father-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, Frankie will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and work colleagues.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am, via Jim White Road, going to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am requiem Mass, followed by burial in Abbey Cemetery. Family, close relatives & work colleagues are welcome to attend the funeral, due to church numbers, but are reminded to be mindful of hand sanitizing and social distancing. The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this difficult and sad time. Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Joe McTernan, 6 MacNean Court, Belcoo

20th December 2021. The death has occurred of Joe McTernan, 6 MacNean Court, Belcoo, peacefully in Belfast City Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Geraldine and loving daughter Margaret (Declan), grandchildren and great grandchildren. A dearly loved brother of Teresa, Bridie (Sean), Kathleen (Rob), John, Celine (Patrick), and Dympna (Peter RIP.). Predeceased by his parents Mick and Teresa, brothers and sisters Kevin, Michael, Mary, Eugene, Vera and his nephew Kevin.

Joe’s remains will leave Celine’s home, Ballintempo Road, Belcoo on Wednesday at 10.00am via Tullyrossmearan Cross and Lattone Road through Belcoo Village to St Joseph’s Church Mullaghdun for 11.00am Funeral Mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery. This will be an opportunity for anyone wishing to pay their respects to Joe and his family as the cortege makes its way to the church. Please adhere to all social distancing rules. The church will be limited to family only. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Cleenish Parish FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/cleenishparish. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU, Belfast City Hospital, through JP Conway Funeral Directors, 22 Lattone Road, Belcoo, BT93 5AS. Please make cheques payable to JP Conway Funeral Directors.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all his family circle and his many great friends and neighbours in Belcoo.

Bridie Gearty Whitehall Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

The Death has occurred of Bridie Gearty Whitehall Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon on the 20th December 2021. Peacefully, in the care of the Hospice Staff at Tullamore General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her mother Elizabeth and her father John. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Betty, sister in law Kathleen, brothers in law Johnny and Michael, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Whitehall (walk through only) on Wednesday 22nd from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 23rd at 2pm in The Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live via webcam: www.churchservices.tv/tarmonbarry. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Tullamore Hospice or Roscommon/Mayo Hospice c/o Tom Crosby Funeral Undertaker. Tarmonbarry or to any family member.

Kathleen McGoldrick (née Fallon) Carnaugh, Ballintogher, Sligo

Mc Goldrick (née Fallon), Carnaugh, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, F91 YK79, December 21st, 2021, peacefully in the loving care of her family, Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Andy, predeceased by her son Patrick and daughters Margaret and Kathleen and sister Peggy. Loving mother to Mary, Johnny, Teresa, Andy, Pauline and Thomas. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law John, Peter, Liam and Kevin, daughters-in-law Breege, Valerie and Peggy. Fondly remembered by her twenty seven grandchildren and thirty five great-grandchildren, her sister Pauline and brother Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm for family and friends. House private thereafter. Removal on Thursday to St. Therese’s Church, Ballintogher for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Home Care Team c/o Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair. Please observe COVID-19 restrictions and adhere to mask wearing and social distancing at all times.

Mai Morris (nee Neary), Chapel Street, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

20th December, 2021, in her 95th year, (peacefully), at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, son Patrick, parents Mick and Margaret, brothers Pat and Mickey and sister Beatrice. Beloved mother of Benedict, Kevin, Noelle (Cox, Portlaoise), Catherina (Sardinia), John (Sligo) and Mary. Mai will be sadly missed and very fondly remembered by her family, daughters-in-law Rose, Bernie and Edwina, sons-in-law Joe, Tonino and Colm, grandchildren Colin, David (Morris), Ronan, David (Cox), Alison, Paul, Stephen, James, Derarca and Ashlinn Mai, great-grandchildren Isabelle, Oscar, Hugo and Emily, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday evening (walk through only) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Mass can be view, via webcam, at https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin and on Parish Radio 106.6FM. Please adhere to current Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face masks and no handshaking. The Morris family are very grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

May they all Rest in Peace.