Signs for Keadue removed in Carrick-on-Shannon

Signage guiding motorists to Keadue and Kilronan have been removed from Carrick-on-Shannon and will not be re-installed.

Cllr Finola Armstrong- McGuire queried the removal of the signs at the recent Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District meeting and stated, “Keadue as a village of historical significance as well as highest achiever in Tidy Towns competition in 2019 must be made easy to find from Carrick-on-Shannon.”

The council said its signage policy is to “erect signs indicating the next town (village) and the main town on the road number. For example, the R280 will indicated Leitrim Village and Manorhamilton. Keadue is indicated at Leitrim Village as Keadue is on the R284. Kilronan Castle is also indicated at this location.”

“The addition of all villages on the directional signage is not practical as will confuse the driver,” it said.