Tickets go on sale for Boyle Arts Festival

On foot of information from the Department of Health Boyle Arts Festival have delayed ticket sales until this week.

Tickets for Boyle Arts Festival 2021 will now go on sale from this morning Thursday morning, July 29 at 10am. They can only be purchased online at www.boylearts.com and tickets for all events will be released over a five day period.

The full list of ticketed events is available to view on www.boylearts.com along with full artist information, dates and times.

Please note that because there are still restrictions, a very limited amount of tickets will be available for each event and some people may be disappointed if they are unable to attend.

Tickets for the following events will be released onThursday morning, July 29 at 10am:

Beezneez Theatre Company’s drama presentation of John McDwyer’s ‘An Ordinary Man’ (two performances).

NoCrows with Martin Tourish in concert.



On Friday, July 30 tickets will be released for:

Reading with author Kevin Barry.

Tony Conboy’s illustrated tour of Boyle.

Carole Coleman in conversation with Kingston Mills.

Paddy Casey in concert.

On Saturday, July 31 tickets will be released for:

‘A Naggin of Knowledge’.

The Men Who Knew Too Much, open air concert.

Reading with author Louise Kennedy.

‘Bird on the Wire – Songs of Leonard Cohen’ with Pauline Scanlon & The Whileaways.



On Sunday, August 1 tickets will be released for:

Laura Earley – ‘Mosaics of Roscommon’ talk.

Lizi, Lynda & Ceara in concert.

‘John Count McCormack – A Life in Song and Story’. Concert with Matthew Gilsenan & Mairead Hurley.



BAF 2021 will be following all current Covid guidelines, so masks will be mandatory at events, social distancing will be in place and hand sanitisers will be at the entrance to all our venues.

Any additional requirements for entry that may be introduced by the Government in the coming days. Tickets are not transferable.

Visit www.boylearts.com email info@boylearts.com Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.