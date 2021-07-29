Tickets go on sale for Boyle Arts Festival

No Crows will play Boyle Arts Festival 2021
On foot of information from the Department of Health Boyle Arts Festival have delayed ticket sales until this week.
Tickets for Boyle Arts Festival 2021 will now go on sale from this morning Thursday morning, July 29 at 10am. They can only be purchased online at www.boylearts.com and tickets for all events will be released over a five day period.
The full list of ticketed events is available to view on www.boylearts.com along with full artist information, dates and times.
Please note that because there are still restrictions, a very limited amount of tickets will be available for each event and some people may be disappointed if they are unable to attend.
Tickets for the following events will be released onThursday morning, July 29 at 10am:
On Friday, July 30 tickets will be released for:
On Saturday, July 31 tickets will be released for:
On Sunday, August 1 tickets will be released for:
BAF 2021 will be following all current Covid guidelines, so masks will be mandatory at events, social distancing will be in place and hand sanitisers will be at the entrance to all our venues.
Any additional requirements for entry that may be introduced by the Government in the coming days. Tickets are not transferable.
Visit www.boylearts.com email info@boylearts.com Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
