20/08/2021

Winner of the Boyle Arts Festival 2021 Fergus Ahern Award

Curator Paul McKenna with Miseon Lee portrait Picture: Matthew Gammon

Boyle Arts Festival are delighted to announce that the winner of this year’s Fergus Ahern Award for Merit in the Main Exhibition is Miseon Lee, for her work ‘My Diary no.5’.

Announcing the winner, Curator Paul McKenna said, “Miseon has spent years on this large self portrait. Exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery, London (BP Portrait Award 2013) and also at the RHA Dublin, My Diary No. 5 (a favourite of the artist) was reworked during the pandemic, It is a remarkable painting that will quietly demand your attention.”

Miseon said, “I am extremely honoured to be receiving the 2021 Fergus Ahern Award. I am very much grateful to have been invited to take part in this fantastic Festival at this beautiful venue with amazing artists from all across the country.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the organisers for their efforts in making all of this possible.”

Boyle Arts Festival concluded on Saturday last but the Main Exhibition remains open to visitors in King House until August 31, at opening times 11am – 5pm Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm Sunday, and can also be viewed virtually - see www.boylearts.com

