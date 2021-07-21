Consultants to be appointed to SLNCR next week

Part of the existing SLNCR Abbey Loop in Dromahair
Consultants are to be appointed to the SLNCR greenway in the next week.
The consultants will prepare initial design, route selection, environmental reports and documents supporting a statutory development consent/planning course for the SLNCR Greenway project.
Fine Gael Cllr Sean McDermott told members at the Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting on Monday, July 19 that five tenders were shortlisted for the project and the successful candidate will be appointed in the week.
Councillors Felim Gurn, Sean McDermott and Padraig Fallon were selected to sit on a new SLNCR committee being formed between Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Fermanagh. 28 members will sit on the committee between community and political representatives and will help with decisions being taken across the four counties on this important greenway.
The SLNCR greenway trail uses the disused railway route between Collooney and Enniskillen into a multi-use rail trail for cyclists, walkers and the mobility challenged. Starting in Collooney it passes through Ballintogher, Dromahair, Glenfarne, Blacklion and Enniskillen.
