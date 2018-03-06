Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures
Wednesday March 7
Girls U16: Yeats United v Calry Bohs 7.00
U13: Group A: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.30
Friday March 9
U17 Cup: Ballygawley Celtic v Benbulben 7.30
Saturday March 10
U18 Cup: Benbulben v Strand Celtic 11.30
U16: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s 10.00; Merville United v Real Tubber 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Benbulben 12.00; Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 10.45; Boyle Celtic v Arrow Harps 4.30
Connacht Cup U14: Westport v Boyle Celtic 2.00
U14L Group A: Merville United v Manor Rangers 2.30 IT Astro; Division 1: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 10.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Real Tubber 10.30; Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 11.00; Gurteen Celtic v Arrow Harps 6.00
Girls U14: Calry Bohs v Real Tubber 10.00; Arrow Harps v Benbulben 11.30 IT Astro; Strand Green v Ballisodare Utd 11.30; Ballymote Celtic v Manor Rangers 1.00 IT Astro; Gurteen Celtic v Boyle Celtic 1.30
Subway Championships U12: Sligo Leitrim v Inishowen 3.00 Cleveragh Astro
U12: Division 1: Ballisodare United v St John’s 9.30; Dromore Villa v Benbulben 10.00; Benbulben v Calry Bohs 11.30; Gurteen Celtic v Yeats United 1.00; Carrick Town v Ballymote Celtic 2.00 (Showgrounds grass)
Sunday March 11
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd v Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic; Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic; Aughanagh Celtic v Arrow Harps (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd v Glenview Stars; Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben; Coolaney Utd v Dromore Villa; Cliffoney Celtic v MCR (11.00)
T.P. Brennan Connacht Cup Quarter Final: Castlebar Celtic v Merville Utd; Renmore v Carbury (2.00)
T.P. Brennan Connacht Shield Quarter Final: Real Tubber v West Coast Utd 2.00
Monday March 12
U18 Cup: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 7.30
Girls U14: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.00; Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.30
Wednesday March 14
U16: Division 1: Benbulben v Yeats United 7.00
U12: Group A: Strand Celtic v Merville United 6.45; Division 1: Strand Celtic v Benbulben 8.00
Thursday March 15
U16: Group A: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.30
Friday March 16
Girls U18 Cup: Yeats United v Strand Celtic 7.30
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on