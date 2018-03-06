Soccer

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures

Leitrim Sport

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sports@leitrimobserver.ie

editorial image

Wednesday March 7

Girls U16: Yeats United v Calry Bohs 7.00

U13: Group A: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.30

Friday March 9

U17 Cup: Ballygawley Celtic v Benbulben 7.30

Saturday March 10

U18 Cup: Benbulben v Strand Celtic 11.30

U16: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s 10.00; Merville United v Real Tubber 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Benbulben 12.00; Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 10.45; Boyle Celtic v Arrow Harps 4.30

Connacht Cup U14: Westport v Boyle Celtic 2.00

U14L Group A: Merville United v Manor Rangers 2.30 IT Astro; Division 1: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 10.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Real Tubber 10.30; Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 11.00; Gurteen Celtic v Arrow Harps 6.00

Girls U14: Calry Bohs v Real Tubber 10.00; Arrow Harps v Benbulben 11.30 IT Astro; Strand Green v Ballisodare Utd 11.30; Ballymote Celtic v Manor Rangers 1.00 IT Astro; Gurteen Celtic v Boyle Celtic 1.30

Subway Championships U12: Sligo Leitrim v Inishowen 3.00 Cleveragh Astro

U12: Division 1: Ballisodare United v St John’s 9.30; Dromore Villa v Benbulben 10.00; Benbulben v Calry Bohs 11.30; Gurteen Celtic v Yeats United 1.00; Carrick Town v Ballymote Celtic 2.00 (Showgrounds grass)

Sunday March 11

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd v Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic; Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic; Aughanagh Celtic v Arrow Harps (11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd v Glenview Stars; Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben; Coolaney Utd v Dromore Villa; Cliffoney Celtic v MCR (11.00)

T.P. Brennan Connacht Cup Quarter Final: Castlebar Celtic v Merville Utd; Renmore v Carbury (2.00)

T.P. Brennan Connacht Shield Quarter Final: Real Tubber v West Coast Utd 2.00

Monday March 12

U18 Cup: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 7.30

Girls U14: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.00; Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.30

Wednesday March 14

U16: Division 1: Benbulben v Yeats United 7.00

U12: Group A: Strand Celtic v Merville United 6.45; Division 1: Strand Celtic v Benbulben 8.00

Thursday March 15

U16: Group A: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.30

Friday March 16

Girls U18 Cup: Yeats United v Strand Celtic 7.30