Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures
Friday March 30
Oscar Traynor Quarter Finals: Sligo Leitrim v Kerry 7.30 in Showgrounds
Saturday March 31
U16: DIvision 1: Merville United v Ballygawley Celtic 12.30; Benbulben v Kilglass/Inishcrone 2.00; Yeats United v Real Tubber 2.00; Group A: Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic 2.00
U14: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Calry Bohs 11.00; Merville United v Benbulben 11.00; Carrick Town v Strand Celtic 12.30; Division 1: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Strand Celtic 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00; Valley Rovers v Ballygawley Celtic 12.30; Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 2.00
Girls U14: Calry Bohs v Arrow Harps 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben 12.30; Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United 2.00
U12: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Arrow Harps 9.30; Valley Rovers v Benbulben 11.00; Real Tubber v Merville United 11.30; Gurteen Celtic v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 12.30; Division 1: St John’s v Ballygawley Celtic 10.00; Ballisodare Utd v Coolaney United 11.00; Gurteen Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Yeats United v Carrick Town 12.30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Benbulben 12.30
Sunday April 1
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd v Ballymote Celtic; Arrow Harps v Ballygawley Celtic; St John’s v Calry Bohs; Carbury v Aughanagh Celtic 11am
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromore Villa v Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney Utd v Cartron Utd; MCR v Chaffpool Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v Merville Utd; Glenview Stars v Benbulben 11am
Monday April 2
U18: Cup: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare United 12.30
U17: Shield Final: Valley Rovers v Real Tubber 4.00
U15: Division 1: Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 11.00
U14: Division 1: Ballisodare United v Kilglass/Inishcrone; Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 11.00
U12: Group A: Ballisodare United v Merville United; Boyle Celtic v Real Tubber 12.30
Tuesday April 3
U16: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United 6.45
U14: Group A: Manor Rangers v Calry Bohs 7.00
Girls U14: Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 7.00
U12: Division 1: Calry Bohs v Yeats United; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Ballisodare United 7.00
Wednesday April 4
U16: Group A: Arrow Harps v Manor Rangers 6.45
U13: Division 1: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town; Merville United v Gurteen Celtic 7.00
U12: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 6.45
Thursday April 5
Girls U14: Gurteen Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.00
U12: Group A: Carrick Town v Ballymote Celtic; Benbulben v Gurteen Celtic (7.00)
Friday April 6
U18: Shield Final: Valley Rovers v Coolaney United 7.30
U16: Division 1: Benbulben v St John’s 6.45
U14: Division 1: Arrow Harps v St John’s 6.45
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League; Arrow Harps 1-5 Manor Rangers; Carbury 3-0 Strand Celtic; Ballygawley Celtic 1-8 Ballisodare Utd; Aughanagh Celtic 0-4 Ballymote Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Gurteen Celtic 0-5 Glenview Stars; MCR 5-4 Merville Utd; Cliffoney Celtic 4-1 Benbulben; Chaffpool Utd 4-0 Coolaney Utd; Real Tubber 9-0 Dromore Villa
Girls U18: Shield: Dromore Villa 0-2 Calry Bohs
U17: Coolaney United 0-3 Strand Celtic
Connacht Cup U14: Westport 0-2 Boyle Celtic
U14: Group A: Manor Rangers 4-2 Ballymote Celtic
Connacht Shield U12: Dunmore town 1-2 Ballisodare United; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-0 Kinvara utd
Girls U12: Merville United 0-4 Calry Bohs; Ballisodare United 2-5 Yeats United
U18: Cup: Ballisodare United 7-2 Benbulben; Benbulben 0-5 Arrow Harps; Shield: Manor Rangers 2-3 Coolaney United
U17: Cup: Ballygawley Celtic 0-3 Strand Celtic; Ballisodare United 0-0 Benbulben
Girls U16: Strand Celtic 2-5 Manor Rangers; Yeats United 5-2 Ballisodare United; Ballisodare United 1-4 Dromore Villa; Calry Bohs 2-6 Real Tubber; Yeats United 4-1 Ballymote Celtic
U15: Group A: Arrow Harps 2-1 Merville United; Manor Rangers 4-1 Merville United; Benbulben 3-0 Ballymote Celtic; Merville United 1-2 Arrow Harps; Division 1: Ballisodare United 2-2 Valley Rovers Strand Celtic 2-3 Real Tubber; Calry Bohs 3-0 Dromore Villa; Merville United 0-3 Real Tubber; Valley Rovers 3-0 Merville United; Boyle Celtic 3-0 Merville United
Connacht Cup U14: Manor Rangers 5-0 Boyle Celtic
U13: Group A: Carrick Town 0-3 Arrow Harps; Strand Celtic 3-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Real Tubber 4-3 Ballisodare United; Division 1: Yeats United 1-2 Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic 2-1 Manor Rangers; Calry Bohs 0-4 Benbulben; Merville United 2-1 Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town 0-3 Yeats United
Connacht Shield U12: Salthill 4-1 Boyle Celtic
Girls U12: Strand Green 3-0 Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic 3-0 Merville United; Boyle Celtic 0-0 Real Tubber; Arrow Harps blue 0-3 Strand White; Arrow Harps 2-1 Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic 2-2 Yeats United
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on