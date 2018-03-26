Soccer

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures

sports@leitrimobserver.ie

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer round-up

Friday March 30

Oscar Traynor Quarter Finals: Sligo Leitrim v Kerry 7.30 in Showgrounds

Saturday March 31

U16: DIvision 1: Merville United v Ballygawley Celtic 12.30; Benbulben v Kilglass/Inishcrone 2.00; Yeats United v Real Tubber 2.00; Group A: Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic 2.00

U14: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Calry Bohs 11.00; Merville United v Benbulben 11.00; Carrick Town v Strand Celtic 12.30; Division 1: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Strand Celtic 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00; Valley Rovers v Ballygawley Celtic 12.30; Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 2.00

Girls U14: Calry Bohs v Arrow Harps 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben 12.30; Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United 2.00

U12: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Arrow Harps 9.30; Valley Rovers v Benbulben 11.00; Real Tubber v Merville United 11.30; Gurteen Celtic v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 12.30; Division 1: St John’s v Ballygawley Celtic 10.00; Ballisodare Utd v Coolaney United 11.00; Gurteen Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Yeats United v Carrick Town 12.30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Benbulben 12.30

Sunday April 1

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd v Ballymote Celtic; Arrow Harps v Ballygawley Celtic; St John’s v Calry Bohs; Carbury v Aughanagh Celtic 11am

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromore Villa v Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney Utd v Cartron Utd; MCR v Chaffpool Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v Merville Utd; Glenview Stars v Benbulben 11am

Monday April 2

U18: Cup: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare United 12.30

U17: Shield Final: Valley Rovers v Real Tubber 4.00

U15: Division 1: Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 11.00

U14: Division 1: Ballisodare United v Kilglass/Inishcrone; Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 11.00

U12: Group A: Ballisodare United v Merville United; Boyle Celtic v Real Tubber 12.30

Tuesday April 3

U16: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United 6.45

U14: Group A: Manor Rangers v Calry Bohs 7.00

Girls U14: Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 7.00

U12: Division 1: Calry Bohs v Yeats United; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Ballisodare United 7.00

Wednesday April 4

U16: Group A: Arrow Harps v Manor Rangers 6.45

U13: Division 1: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town; Merville United v Gurteen Celtic 7.00

U12: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 6.45

Thursday April 5

Girls U14: Gurteen Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.00

U12: Group A: Carrick Town v Ballymote Celtic; Benbulben v Gurteen Celtic (7.00)

Friday April 6

U18: Shield Final: Valley Rovers v Coolaney United 7.30

U16: Division 1: Benbulben v St John’s 6.45

U14: Division 1: Arrow Harps v St John’s 6.45

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League; Arrow Harps 1-5 Manor Rangers; Carbury 3-0 Strand Celtic; Ballygawley Celtic 1-8 Ballisodare Utd; Aughanagh Celtic 0-4 Ballymote Celtic

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Gurteen Celtic 0-5 Glenview Stars; MCR 5-4 Merville Utd; Cliffoney Celtic 4-1 Benbulben; Chaffpool Utd 4-0 Coolaney Utd; Real Tubber 9-0 Dromore Villa

Girls U18: Shield: Dromore Villa 0-2 Calry Bohs

U17: Coolaney United 0-3 Strand Celtic

Connacht Cup U14: Westport 0-2 Boyle Celtic

U14: Group A: Manor Rangers 4-2 Ballymote Celtic

Connacht Shield U12: Dunmore town 1-2 Ballisodare United; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-0 Kinvara utd

Girls U12: Merville United 0-4 Calry Bohs; Ballisodare United 2-5 Yeats United

U18: Cup: Ballisodare United 7-2 Benbulben; Benbulben 0-5 Arrow Harps; Shield: Manor Rangers 2-3 Coolaney United

U17: Cup: Ballygawley Celtic 0-3 Strand Celtic; Ballisodare United 0-0 Benbulben

Girls U16: Strand Celtic 2-5 Manor Rangers; Yeats United 5-2 Ballisodare United; Ballisodare United 1-4 Dromore Villa; Calry Bohs 2-6 Real Tubber; Yeats United 4-1 Ballymote Celtic

U15: Group A: Arrow Harps 2-1 Merville United; Manor Rangers 4-1 Merville United; Benbulben 3-0 Ballymote Celtic;  Merville United 1-2 Arrow Harps; Division 1: Ballisodare United 2-2 Valley Rovers Strand Celtic 2-3 Real Tubber; Calry Bohs 3-0 Dromore Villa; Merville United 0-3 Real Tubber; Valley Rovers 3-0 Merville United; Boyle Celtic 3-0 Merville United

Connacht Cup U14: Manor Rangers 5-0 Boyle Celtic

U13: Group A: Carrick Town 0-3 Arrow Harps; Strand Celtic 3-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Real Tubber 4-3 Ballisodare United; Division 1: Yeats United 1-2 Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic 2-1 Manor Rangers; Calry Bohs 0-4 Benbulben; Merville United 2-1 Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town 0-3 Yeats United

Connacht Shield U12: Salthill 4-1 Boyle Celtic

Girls U12: Strand Green 3-0 Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic 3-0 Merville United; Boyle Celtic 0-0 Real Tubber; Arrow Harps blue 0-3 Strand White; Arrow Harps 2-1 Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic 2-2 Yeats United