Sligo Rovers duo Niall Morahan and Luke McNicholas included in Ireland's 30 man training camp

Ahead of the UEFA U-19 Championships which are set to be held in Armenia next month, Ireland manager Tom Mohan invited 30 players to a three day training camp at Abbotstown including Sligo Rovers duo Niall Morahan and Luke McNicholas.

The Ireland U-19 Head Coach must select a 20-man squad for the finals tournament in Armenia, which runs from July 14-27, and he is going to take as long as possible to submit that final list.

To help Mohan assess his options, a three-day training camp took place in the FAI National Training Centre with 30 players involved altogether.

Four players who featured in this summer's U17 EUROs for Ireland earned first call-ups with Jimmy Corcoran, Andrew Omobamidele, Timi Sobowale, and Joe Hodge all given the opportunity the impress.

There was a strong representation of SSE Airtricity League players with 10 in total, while Alex Kelly (Bohemians), Darragh Crowley (Cork City), and Jake Walker (St Patrick's Athletic) were drafted in for a training game.

With games against Norway (July 15), France (July 18), and Czech Republic (July 21) to plan for, Mohan will finalise his panel ahead of the departure from Dublin on July 9.

Republic of Ireland Under-19 Training Camp Squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (St Patrick's Athletic), George McMahon (Burnley), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End)

Defenders: Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Tom Gaston (Bordeaux), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City), Jack James (Unattached), Ciaran Brennan (Sheffield Wednesday), Kameron Ledwidge (Southampton)

Midfielders: Luca Connell (Bolton Wanderers), Joe Hodge (Manchester City), Adam O'Reilly (Preston North End), Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Niall Morahan (Sligo Rovers), Brandon Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers), Shane Farrell (Shelbourne), Richie O'Farrell (UCD)

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Unattached), Ryan Cassidy (Watford), Ali Reghba (Bohemians), Rowan Roache (Blackpool), Will Ferry (Southampton), Tyriek Wright (Aston Villa), Festy Ebosele (Derby County)

