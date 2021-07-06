Sligo Leitrim and District Soccer Fixtures & Results

TUESDAY JULY 6
U17: Section 3: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00
Girls U18: Real Tubber v Strand Celtic 7.00; Yeats United v Ballymote Celtic 7.00; Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00
U18: Section 2: Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.00
WEDNESDAY JULY 7
Girls U15: Calry Bohs v St Johns 7.00; Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 7.00
U15: Group A Cup Final: Gurteen Celtic v Merville United 7.00
U14: Group C: Section 1: St Johns v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00
THURSDAY JULY 8
U15: Group A Shield Final: Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 7.00
U18: Section 1: Merville United v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00
FRIDAY JULY 9
SIS Pitches Super League: Group 2: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 7.30
U18: Section 2: Calry Bohs v St Johns; Section 3: Valley Rovers v Arrow Harps (7.00)
SATURDAY JULY 10
U14: Group B: Merville United v Benbulben 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Real Tubber 11.00; Coolaney United v Dromahair 2.00; Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 2.00
U12: Group A: Shield final: Manorhamilton Rangers v Benbulben 12.00; Group A: Cup final: Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 2.00; Group B: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Ballisodare United 2.00; Group C: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 11.00; Yeats United v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Strand Celtic v Benbulben 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v St Johns 12.30
Girls U12: Shield semi final: Strand Celtic v Yeats / Calry 12.00
U16: Group A: Cup final: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 2.00; Group A: Boyle Celtic v Merville United 1.00; Group B: Ballygawley Celtic v Calry Bohs 11.00; Real Tubber v Benbulben 11.00
U18: Section 1: Merville United v Strand Celtic 1.00
U14: Group A: Shield final: Manorhamilton Rangers v Gurteen Celtic 2.00; Group C: Cup final: Boyle Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00
U17: Cup semi final: Gurteen Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00
SUNDAY JULY 11
SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Real Tubber v Carbury; Arrow Harps v Ballisodare Utd
Group 2: MCR v Ballymote Celtic; Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic
SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Benbulben v Gurteen; Calry Bohs v Glenview Stars
Group 2: Ballygawley Celtic v Carrick Town; St John’s v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd
MONDAY JULY 12
U18: Section 2: St Johns v Boyle Celtic; Section 3: Arrow Harps v Dromahair (7.00)
Girls U12: Cup semi final: Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 7.00
U16: Group A: Merville United v Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Gurteen Celtic v St Johns (7.00)
TUESDAY JULY 13
U14: Group B: Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 7.00
Girls U12: Shield final: Carrick Blue v Strand/Yeats/Calry 7.00
U13: Group A Cup Final: Arrow Harps v St John’s 7.00
WEDNESDAY JULY 14
U13: Group C: Cup final: Ballymote Celtic v Boyle Celtic 7.00
Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 7.00
U14: Group C: Shield final: Yeats United v St Johns 7.00
U17: Cup final: Gurteen / Manor v Merville United 7.00
THURSDAY JULY 15
U16: Group A: Shield final: Merville Utd v Manor Rangers 7.00
U13: Group B: Shield: Valley Rovers v Calry Bohs 7.00; Group A: Shield final: Manorhamilton Rangers v Gurteen Celtic 7.00
U14: Group A: Cup final: Arrow Harps v St Johns 7.00
FRIDAY JULY 16
U17: Shield final: Carrick Town v Valley / Strand 7.00
Girls U12: Cup final: Arrow Harps v Ballymote / Carrick 7.00
RESULTS
SIS PITCHES Super League Cup
Group 1: Cartron Utd 8-1 Real Tubber; Carbury 3-0 Arrow Harps; Group 2: Aughanagh Celtic 1-4 MCR; Ballymote Celtic 0-9 Strand Celtic; Manor Rangers 8-1 Merville Utd
SIS PITCHES Premier League Cup
Group 1: Dromahair 6-2 Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic 0-3 Calry Bohs; Group 2: Coolaney Utd 0-3 Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town 1-3 St John’s
U12: Group A: Arrow Harps 5-3 Calry Bohs; Manorhamilton Rangers 2-2 Yeats United; Benbulben 2-1 Carrick Town; Boyle Celtic 3-0 Merville United; Group B: Arrow Harps 0-3 Gurteen Celtic; Strand Celtic 3-1 Ballymote Celtic; Carrick Town 0-3 St Johns; Coolaney United 0-3 Real Tubber; Carrick Town 3-0 Coolaney United
U14: Group C: Section 1: Manorhamilton Rangers 8-1 Strand Celtic; Section 2: Yeats United 2-2 Boyle Celtic’ Carrick Town 3-0 Ballygawley Celtic; Section 1: Strand Celtic 0-6 St Johns
Girls U13: Group A: Calry Bohs 1-4 Yeats United; Ballisodare United 9-1 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Carrick Town 0-2 Arrow Harps; Gurteen Celtic 3-0 Valley Rovers
U16: Group A: Strand Celtic 3-0 Merville United
U18: Section 1: Manorhamilton Rangers 4-1 Strand Celtic; Section 2: Calry Bohs 3-0 Boyle Celtic; Section 3: Valley Rovers 9-2 Dromahair
Girls U12: Section 1: Ballymote Celtic 4-2 Real Tubber; Section 2: Gurteen Celtic 5-3 St Johns; Strand Celtic 1-5 Carrick Town; Section 3: Carrick Blue 0-3 Ballisodare United
U17: Section 1: Calry Bohs 3-0 Real Tubber; Merville United 2-1 Strand Celtic; Section 3: Carrick Town 1-1 Manorhamilton Rangers
Girls U18: Ballymote Celtic 3-4 Carrick Town; Manorhamilton Rangers 0-5 Real Tubber; Strand Celtic 2-1 Yeats United
U13: Group A : Gurteen Celtic 1-6 Arrow Harps; Coolaney United 0-3 St Johns; Group B: Ballisodare United 0-8 Ballymote Celtic; Ballygawley Celtic 2-2 Yeats United; Calry Bohs 4-3 Benbulben; Strand Celtic 1-3 Boyle Celtic; Merville United 0-3 Valley Rovers; Group C: Shield: Real Tubber 6-2 St Johns
U15: Group B: Yeats United 1-0 Carrick Town; Calry Bohs 2-1 Ballisodare United; Coolaney United 0-3 Benbulben; Strand Celtic 0-2 Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney United 0-3 Kilglass/Inishcrone
Sligo Leitrim District Soccer League launch Super draw
Michael Doyle of CT Electric Finisklin Sligo presents the first prize of a €1,000 Dunnes Stores voucher to Robert Kennedy Treasurer SLDSL. Also pictured are, from left, Padraig Doyle Manager CT Electric, Joe Cleary Chairman SLDSL & Hughie Gallagher C T Electric
