Sligo Leitrim and District Soccer Fixtures & Results

TUESDAY JULY 6

U17: Section 3: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00

Girls U18: Real Tubber v Strand Celtic 7.00; Yeats United v Ballymote Celtic 7.00; Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00

U18: Section 2: Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.00

WEDNESDAY JULY 7

Girls U15: Calry Bohs v St Johns 7.00; Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 7.00

U15: Group A Cup Final: Gurteen Celtic v Merville United 7.00

U14: Group C: Section 1: St Johns v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00

THURSDAY JULY 8

U15: Group A Shield Final: Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 7.00     

U18: Section 1: Merville United v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00 

FRIDAY JULY 9

SIS Pitches Super League: Group 2: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 7.30

U18: Section 2: Calry Bohs v St Johns; Section 3: Valley Rovers v Arrow Harps (7.00)

SATURDAY JULY 10

U14: Group B: Merville United v Benbulben 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Real Tubber 11.00; Coolaney United v Dromahair 2.00; Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 2.00

U12: Group A: Shield final: Manorhamilton Rangers v Benbulben 12.00; Group A: Cup final: Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 2.00; Group B: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Ballisodare United 2.00; Group C: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 11.00; Yeats United v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Strand Celtic v Benbulben 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v St Johns 12.30

Girls U12: Shield semi final: Strand Celtic v Yeats / Calry 12.00

U16: Group A: Cup final: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 2.00; Group A: Boyle Celtic v Merville United 1.00; Group B: Ballygawley Celtic v Calry Bohs 11.00; Real Tubber v Benbulben 11.00

U18: Section 1: Merville United v Strand Celtic 1.00

U14: Group A: Shield final: Manorhamilton Rangers v Gurteen Celtic 2.00; Group C: Cup final: Boyle Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00

U17: Cup semi final: Gurteen Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00

SUNDAY JULY 11

SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Real Tubber v Carbury; Arrow Harps v Ballisodare Utd

Group 2: MCR v Ballymote Celtic; Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic

SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Benbulben v Gurteen; Calry Bohs v Glenview Stars

Group 2: Ballygawley Celtic v Carrick Town;  St John’s v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd

MONDAY JULY 12

U18: Section 2: St Johns v Boyle Celtic; Section 3: Arrow Harps v Dromahair (7.00)

Girls U12: Cup semi final: Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 7.00

U16: Group A: Merville United v Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Gurteen Celtic v St Johns (7.00)

TUESDAY JULY 13

U14: Group B: Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 7.00

Girls U12: Shield final: Carrick Blue v Strand/Yeats/Calry 7.00

U13: Group A Cup Final: Arrow Harps v St John’s 7.00

WEDNESDAY JULY 14

U13: Group C: Cup final: Ballymote Celtic v Boyle Celtic 7.00

Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 7.00

U14: Group C: Shield final: Yeats United v St Johns 7.00

U17: Cup final: Gurteen / Manor v Merville United 7.00

THURSDAY JULY 15

U16: Group A: Shield final: Merville Utd v Manor Rangers 7.00

U13: Group B: Shield: Valley Rovers v Calry Bohs 7.00; Group A: Shield final: Manorhamilton Rangers v Gurteen Celtic 7.00

U14: Group A: Cup final: Arrow Harps v St Johns 7.00

FRIDAY JULY 16

U17: Shield final: Carrick Town v  Valley / Strand 7.00

Girls U12: Cup final: Arrow Harps v Ballymote / Carrick 7.00

RESULTS

SIS PITCHES Super League Cup

Group 1: Cartron Utd 8-1 Real Tubber; Carbury 3-0 Arrow Harps; Group 2: Aughanagh Celtic 1-4 MCR; Ballymote Celtic 0-9 Strand Celtic; Manor Rangers 8-1 Merville Utd

SIS PITCHES Premier League Cup 

Group 1: Dromahair 6-2 Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic 0-3 Calry Bohs; Group 2: Coolaney Utd 0-3 Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town 1-3 St John’s

U12: Group A: Arrow Harps 5-3 Calry Bohs; Manorhamilton Rangers 2-2 Yeats United; Benbulben 2-1 Carrick Town; Boyle Celtic 3-0 Merville United; Group B: Arrow Harps 0-3 Gurteen Celtic; Strand Celtic 3-1 Ballymote Celtic; Carrick Town 0-3 St Johns; Coolaney United 0-3 Real Tubber; Carrick Town 3-0 Coolaney United

U14: Group C: Section 1: Manorhamilton Rangers 8-1 Strand Celtic; Section 2: Yeats United 2-2 Boyle Celtic’ Carrick Town 3-0 Ballygawley Celtic; Section 1: Strand Celtic 0-6 St Johns 

Girls U13: Group A: Calry Bohs 1-4 Yeats United; Ballisodare United 9-1 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Carrick Town 0-2 Arrow Harps; Gurteen Celtic 3-0 Valley Rovers 

U16: Group A: Strand Celtic 3-0 Merville United 

U18: Section 1: Manorhamilton Rangers 4-1 Strand Celtic; Section 2: Calry Bohs 3-0 Boyle Celtic; Section 3: Valley Rovers 9-2 Dromahair

Girls U12: Section 1: Ballymote Celtic 4-2 Real Tubber; Section 2: Gurteen Celtic 5-3 St Johns; Strand Celtic 1-5 Carrick Town; Section 3: Carrick Blue 0-3 Ballisodare United 

U17: Section 1: Calry Bohs 3-0 Real Tubber; Merville United 2-1 Strand Celtic; Section 3: Carrick Town 1-1 Manorhamilton Rangers

Girls U18: Ballymote Celtic 3-4 Carrick Town; Manorhamilton Rangers 0-5 Real Tubber; Strand Celtic 2-1 Yeats United 

U13: Group A : Gurteen Celtic 1-6 Arrow Harps; Coolaney United 0-3 St Johns; Group B: Ballisodare United 0-8 Ballymote Celtic; Ballygawley Celtic 2-2 Yeats United; Calry Bohs 4-3 Benbulben; Strand Celtic 1-3 Boyle Celtic; Merville United 0-3 Valley Rovers; Group C: Shield: Real Tubber 6-2 St Johns 

U15: Group B: Yeats United 1-0 Carrick Town; Calry Bohs 2-1 Ballisodare United; Coolaney United 0-3 Benbulben; Strand Celtic 0-2 Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney United 0-3 Kilglass/Inishcrone

Sligo Leitrim District Soccer League launch Super draw

Michael Doyle of CT Electric Finisklin Sligo presents the first prize of a €1,000 Dunnes Stores voucher to Robert Kennedy Treasurer SLDSL. Also pictured are, from left, Padraig Doyle Manager CT Electric, Joe Cleary Chairman SLDSL & Hughie Gallagher C T Electric

