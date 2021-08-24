Sligo Leitrim & District return this weekend

Next weekend sees the return of the Sligo Leitrim & District Junior soccer leagues with all three Leitrim clubs in action.
Manorhamilton Rangers travel to Ballisodare on Sunday in the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League while Carrick Town host Glenview Stars in the Sligo Pallets Premier League with Dromahair travelling to take on Coolaney Utd.
Sunday will also see Geevagh based Valley Rovers make their adult debut when they make the incredibly long journey on Sunday to take on Kilglass Enniscrone in their first match in the league. Valley Rovers feature a lot of Leitrim players from the Drumshanbo area.
The full list of fixtures is as follows:
FRIDAY AUGUST 27
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic; Ballymote Celtic v Cliffoney Celtic (7.00)
SATURDAY AUGUST 28
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben v St John’s 7.00
SUNDAY AUGUST 29
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v MCR; Ballisodare Utd v Manorhamilton Rangers; Aughanagh Celtic v Merville Utd (11.00); Cartron Utd v Real Tubber 3.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Calry Bohs v Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town v Glenview Stars; Kilglass Innischrone Utd v Valley Rovers; Chaffpool Utd v Gurteen Celtic (11.00); Coolaney Utd v Dromahair 2.00
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 7.15
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Chaffpool Utd; St John’s v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd (7.15)
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers v Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic v Ballisodare; Real Tubber v Arrow Harps; MCR v Aughanagh Celtic (11.00); Merville Utd v Cartron Utd 2.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballygawley Celtic v Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town; Glenview Stars v Calry Bohs (11.00); Valley Rovers v Coolaney Utd 2.00
