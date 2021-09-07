Search

07/09/2021

Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 8

Girls U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 6.45

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 9

U14: Group C: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 6.45

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10

Girls U13: Group B: St Johns v Carrick Town 6.45 McSharry Park Astro

Sligo Rovers and IT Sligo announce new plans to form first senior women’s soccer team

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd v Ballymote Celtic 7.00

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben v Glenview Stars 7.00 Mac Sharry Park

U13: Group A: Arrow Harps v Carrick Town; Manorhamilton Rangers v Benbulben (10.30); Group B: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 11.30 McSharry Park astro; Group C: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 3.00 Astro Ballisodare

U15: Group A: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 12.00; Boyle Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 12.30; Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers v Calry Bohs 12.00; Group C: Carrick Town v Ballisodare United 10.00; Kilglass Inishcrone v Carrick Blue 12.00

U17: Group A: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 4.30 Astro Ballisodare

Girls U12: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Group C: Carrick Town v Dromahair 11.30

Girls U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns 1.30

Sligo Rovers and IT Sligo announce new plans to form first senior women’s soccer team

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v MCR; Aughanagh Celtic v Manor Rangers; Real Tubber v Strand Celtic (11.00); Cartron v MCR; Arrow Harps v Merville; Carbury v Cliffoney  (2.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd v Coolaney Utd; Kilglass Enniscrone Utd v Ballygawley Celtic; Calry Bohs v Gurteen Celtic; St John’s v Valley Rovers (11.00); Carrick Town v Dromahair (2.00)

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 14

Girls U12: Group A: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 6.45

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 16

U17: Group B: Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 6.45

Girls U15: Group B: Dromahair v Carrick Town 6.30 Astro Dromahair

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 17

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 7.00

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: MCR v Arrow Harps 7.00 Mac Sharry Park 

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Calry Bohs  7.00

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 19

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic; Ballymote v Carbury; Manorhamilton Rangers v Cartron Utd; Merville  v Real Tubber (11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s; Valley Rovers v Chaffpool Utd (11.00)

Boyle GAA & Soccer clubs overwhelmed by development draw success

Main draw in Boyle Celtic FC and Boyle GAA development draw takes place on Sunday, September 5

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic 1-0 Ballymote Celtic; Manorhamilton Rangers 0-1 Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic 5-1 Ballisodare Utd; Real Tubber 1-2; MCR 3-2 Aughanagh Celtic; Merville Utd 1-3 Cartron Utd

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair 3-2 Chaffpool Utd; St Johns 6-1 Kilglass Enniscrone; Ballygawley Celtic 3-2 Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic 2-4 Carrick Town; Glenview Stars 0-3 Calry Bohs

Girls U13: Group A: Arrow Harps 2-1 Carrick Town 

Girls U18: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-0 Arrow Harps

