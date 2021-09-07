Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 8
Girls U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 6.45
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 9
U14: Group C: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 6.45
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10
Girls U13: Group B: St Johns v Carrick Town 6.45 McSharry Park Astro
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd v Ballymote Celtic 7.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben v Glenview Stars 7.00 Mac Sharry Park
U13: Group A: Arrow Harps v Carrick Town; Manorhamilton Rangers v Benbulben (10.30); Group B: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 11.30 McSharry Park astro; Group C: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 3.00 Astro Ballisodare
U15: Group A: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 12.00; Boyle Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 12.30; Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers v Calry Bohs 12.00; Group C: Carrick Town v Ballisodare United 10.00; Kilglass Inishcrone v Carrick Blue 12.00
U17: Group A: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 4.30 Astro Ballisodare
Girls U12: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Group C: Carrick Town v Dromahair 11.30
Girls U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns 1.30
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v MCR; Aughanagh Celtic v Manor Rangers; Real Tubber v Strand Celtic (11.00); Cartron v MCR; Arrow Harps v Merville; Carbury v Cliffoney (2.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd v Coolaney Utd; Kilglass Enniscrone Utd v Ballygawley Celtic; Calry Bohs v Gurteen Celtic; St John’s v Valley Rovers (11.00); Carrick Town v Dromahair (2.00)
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 14
Girls U12: Group A: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 6.45
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 16
U17: Group B: Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 6.45
Girls U15: Group B: Dromahair v Carrick Town 6.30 Astro Dromahair
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 17
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 7.00
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: MCR v Arrow Harps 7.00 Mac Sharry Park
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Calry Bohs 7.00
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 19
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic; Ballymote v Carbury; Manorhamilton Rangers v Cartron Utd; Merville v Real Tubber (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s; Valley Rovers v Chaffpool Utd (11.00)
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic 1-0 Ballymote Celtic; Manorhamilton Rangers 0-1 Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic 5-1 Ballisodare Utd; Real Tubber 1-2; MCR 3-2 Aughanagh Celtic; Merville Utd 1-3 Cartron Utd
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair 3-2 Chaffpool Utd; St Johns 6-1 Kilglass Enniscrone; Ballygawley Celtic 3-2 Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic 2-4 Carrick Town; Glenview Stars 0-3 Calry Bohs
Girls U13: Group A: Arrow Harps 2-1 Carrick Town
Girls U18: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-0 Arrow Harps
