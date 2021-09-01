Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Boyle GAA & Soccer clubs overwhelmed by development draw success

Main draw in Boyle Celtic FC and Boyle GAA development draw takes place on Sunday, September 5

Boyle GAA & Soccer clubs overwhelmed by development draw success

Cian Smith (Boyle GAA manager) & Jake McCrann (Boyle Celtic manager) pictured at the launch of the Boyle Celtic & Boyle GAA Joint Development draw

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

On June 3, Boyle Celtic FC and Boyle GAA launched an innovative ‘joint development draw’ for the purpose of raising funds for some badly-needed upgrading of their facilities. The goal was to sell 4,000 tickets, and three months later that target is almost within reach with just a few days remaining until the main draw is made.

At the beginning of 2021, both clubs were looking at ways to generate funds after the Covid restrictions had resulted in a strain on financial resources.

Boyle Celtic had seen their membership grow significantly in recent years, and plans were being put in place to build a 4G all-weather pitch to cater for the increasing demand. Boyle GAA had experienced a similar growth in membership, and were looking to improve facilities at Abbey Park to include a skills wall to cater for the new camogie and hurling clubs.

Ireland soccer squad named for World Cup qualifiers

At that stage, the two organisations were developing their fundraising plans independently of each other. But when they became aware of the situation, a unique and historic decision was made to join forces rather than compete against each other.

This forward-thinking outlook reflected the strong mutual respect that existed between the two organisations, along with a willingness to work together for the betterment of the local community.

The two clubs have been overwhelmed by the response so far, particularly from all the locals who got behind the initiative in such large numbers. But also from the sporting community across the country and the diaspora, who have been so keen to offer their support.

Soccer and GAA join forces in Boyle for innovative Joint Development Draw

Roscommon stars Enda Smith and Sean Purcell lend support to draw to win a car and a holiday

Four lucrative bonus draws were held along the way. The first of them was won by a Dublin-based ticket-holder and the prize was a trip for two to New York. The other three bonus draws were won by entrants from the Boyle region and the prizes were a cruise on the River Shannon, a luxury spa break at a Hastings Hotel, and a ‘sports bundle’ that included two All-Ireland Final tickets and two tickets to a Manchester United match.

But the biggest prize of all has yet to be won, and there are still a few days left for people to purchase one of the limited number of tickets still available ahead of the main draw on September 5.

The main prize is worth over €40,000 and consists of a new Nissan Qashqai and luxury holiday to the beautiful five-star Fota Island Resort in Cork. The lucky winner will also be given €1,000 spending money to take with them on the trip, as well as €3,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Time to take the Ladies out of football

THE LAST POINT

The fact that the draw is limited to 4,000 tickets will also provide entrants with better odds of winning this fantastic prize. So with just a few days remaining, make sure to have your name in the drum for the exciting finale on Sunday next (September 5th).

Tickets are €50 each and can be bought online at www.winacarandholiday.ie, or from committee members of either club. You can also get in contact through each club’s social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media