Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

The new astro turf pitch Mac Sharry Park in Sligo which will be officially opened this Saturday, September 18
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 17
Friendly: Sligo Leitrim DSL v Celebrity XI in Mac Sharry Park 7.15
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 7.00
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: MCR v Arrow Harps 7.00 Mac Sharry Park
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Calry Bohs 7.00
U12: Group A: Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 1.30 Cleveragh astro; Group B: Real Tubber v Carrick Town 12.30; Group C: Dromahair v Boyle Celtic 10.00
U14: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 12.30; Group B: Dromahair v Benbulben 11.30; Group C: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00
U16: Group B: Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00
U18: Group A: Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 6.00 Cleveragh Astro; Group B: Dromahair v Calry Bohs 6.30
Girls U18: Dromahair v Carrick Town 1.00
FAI Youth Centenary Cup: Letterkenny v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 19
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic; Manorhamilton Rangers v Cartron Utd; Merville Utd v Real Tubber (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Coolaney Utd v Carrick Town; Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben; Glenview Stars v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd (11.00); Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s; Valley Rovers v Chaffpool Utd (2.00)
Gaynor Cup: U13: Donegal v Sligo Leitrim 4.00; U15: Donegal v Sligo Leitrim 6.00 (both in Donegal
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 16
U17: Group B: Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 6.45
Girls U15: Group B: Dromahair v Carrick Town 6.30 Astro Dromahair
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26
FAI Junior Centenary Cup: Arrow Harps v MCR; Cartron Utd v Kilglass Inishscrone Utd; Coolaney Utd v Real Tubber (11.00); Strand Celtic v Ballinasloe Town; Dunmore Town v St John’s; Calry Bohs v Carbury; Manorhamilton Rangers v Moore Utd
RESULTS
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Calry Bohs 2-0 Gurteen Celtic; Benbulben 3-6 Glenview Stars; St John’s 2-1 Valley Rovers; Carrick Town 3-1 Dromahair
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd 1-3 Ballymote Celtic; Aughanagh Celtic 2-3 Manorhamilton Rangers; Real Tubber 1-5 Strand Celtic; Cartron Utd 3-1 MCR; Arrow Harps 1-1 Merville Utd; Carbury 6-2 Cliffoney Celtic
Girls U18: Strand Celtic 1-1 Carrick Town
Girls U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-4 Arrow Harps
U14: Group C: Carrick Town 0-4 Real Tubber
U13: Group A: Arrow Harps 1-3 Carrick Town; Manorhamilton Rangers 5-4 Benbulben
U15: Group A: Strand Celtic 2-0 Carrick Town; Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-6 Calry Bohs; Group C: Carrick Town 3-0 Ballisodare United
Girls U12: Group A: Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers
Girls U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 2-2 St Johns
