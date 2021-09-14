Search

14/09/2021

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

The new astro turf pitch Mac Sharry Park in Sligo which will be officially opened this Saturday, September 18

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 17

Friendly: Sligo Leitrim DSL v Celebrity XI in Mac Sharry Park 7.15

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 7.00

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: MCR v Arrow Harps 7.00 Mac Sharry Park

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Calry Bohs 7.00

U12: Group A: Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 1.30 Cleveragh astro; Group B: Real Tubber v Carrick Town 12.30; Group C: Dromahair v Boyle Celtic 10.00

U14: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 12.30; Group B: Dromahair v Benbulben 11.30; Group C: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00

U16: Group B: Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00

U18: Group A: Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 6.00 Cleveragh Astro; Group B: Dromahair v Calry Bohs 6.30

Girls U18: Dromahair v Carrick Town 1.00

FAI Youth Centenary Cup: Letterkenny v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00

Boyle GAA & Soccer clubs overwhelmed by development draw success

Main draw in Boyle Celtic FC and Boyle GAA development draw takes place on Sunday, September 5

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 19

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic; Manorhamilton Rangers v Cartron Utd; Merville Utd v Real Tubber (11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Coolaney Utd v Carrick Town; Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben; Glenview Stars v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd (11.00); Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s; Valley Rovers v Chaffpool Utd (2.00)

Gaynor Cup: U13: Donegal v Sligo Leitrim 4.00; U15: Donegal v Sligo Leitrim 6.00 (both in Donegal

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 16

U17: Group B: Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 6.45

Girls U15: Group B: Dromahair v Carrick Town 6.30 Astro Dromahair

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26

FAI Junior Centenary Cup:  Arrow Harps v MCR; Cartron Utd v Kilglass Inishscrone Utd; Coolaney Utd v Real Tubber (11.00); Strand Celtic v Ballinasloe Town; Dunmore Town v St John’s; Calry Bohs v Carbury; Manorhamilton Rangers v Moore Utd

Sligo Rovers and IT Sligo announce new plans to form first senior women’s soccer team

RESULTS

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Calry Bohs 2-0 Gurteen Celtic; Benbulben 3-6 Glenview Stars; St John’s 2-1 Valley Rovers; Carrick Town 3-1 Dromahair

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd 1-3 Ballymote Celtic; Aughanagh Celtic 2-3 Manorhamilton Rangers; Real Tubber 1-5 Strand Celtic; Cartron Utd 3-1 MCR; Arrow Harps 1-1 Merville Utd; Carbury 6-2 Cliffoney Celtic

Girls U18: Strand Celtic 1-1 Carrick Town 

Girls U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-4 Arrow Harps 

U14: Group C: Carrick Town 0-4 Real Tubber 

U13: Group A: Arrow Harps 1-3 Carrick Town; Manorhamilton Rangers 5-4 Benbulben 

U15: Group A: Strand Celtic 2-0 Carrick Town; Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-6 Calry Bohs; Group C: Carrick Town 3-0 Ballisodare United 

Girls U12: Group A: Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers 

Girls U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 2-2 St Johns

