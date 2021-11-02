Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 4
U17: Group B: Carrick Town v St Johns 6.30 Astro Dromahair
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 6
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Benbulben 7.30
U12: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 11.00; Group B: Carrick Town v Benbulben 12.30 McSharry Park
U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 11.00
U18: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Carrick Town 12.30 ;Group B: Yeats United v Dromahair 4.00 Cleveragh astro
Girls U13: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 12.30
SFAI U16 National Cup: Carrick Town v knocknacarra 2.00 Cleveragh astro
Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.30; Real Tubber v Carrick Town 12.00 Cleveragh astro
SFAI U14 National Cup: Carrick Town v Galway Bohs 2.00; Carrick Blue v TBC 4.00 (Showgrounds astro)
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 7
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 11.00
FAI Junior Centenary Cup: Boyle Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00
U11: Group A: Carrick Town v Coolaney United 12.00; Group B: Carrick Town v Coolaney United 11.00 (Cleveragh Astro)
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 10
U12: Group C: Dromahair v Ballisodare United 6.30
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 11
Girls U18: Dromahair v Arrow Harps 6.30
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 12
Girls U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Arrow Harps 6.30 McSharry Park
U17: Group B: Dromahair v Calry Bohs 6.30
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers 2-4 MCR
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair 5-0 Valley Rovers
Conn Shield U14: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-0 Valley Rovers
U13: Group C: St Johns 0-3 Carrick Town
U17: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-7 Strand Celtic
Girls U12: Group A: Carrick Town 4-0 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group C: Carrick Town 1-6 Kilglass Inishcrone; Dromahair 1-1 Benbulben
Girls U15: Group A: Yeats United 5-5 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Gurteen Celtic 2-4 Dromahair; Carrick Town 1-3 Ballymote Celtic
SFAI U 15 Nat Cup: Athenry 3-0 Carrick Town; Newtown 7-1 Carrick Blue
SFAI U13 Nat Cup: Carrick Town 3-2 melview
Conn Shield U12: Carrick Blue 3-0 Westport
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.