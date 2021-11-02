Search

02/11/2021

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 4

U17: Group B: Carrick Town v St Johns 6.30 Astro Dromahair

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 6

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Benbulben 7.30

U12: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 11.00; Group B: Carrick Town v Benbulben 12.30 McSharry Park

U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 11.00

U18: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Carrick Town 12.30 ;Group B: Yeats United v Dromahair 4.00 Cleveragh astro

Girls U13: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 12.30 

SFAI U16 National Cup: Carrick Town v knocknacarra 2.00 Cleveragh astro

Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.30; Real Tubber v Carrick Town 12.00 Cleveragh astro

SFAI U14 National Cup: Carrick Town v Galway Bohs 2.00; Carrick Blue v TBC 4.00 (Showgrounds astro)

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 7

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 11.00

FAI Junior Centenary Cup: Boyle Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00

U11: Group A: Carrick Town v Coolaney United 12.00; Group B: Carrick Town v Coolaney United 11.00 (Cleveragh Astro)

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 10

U12: Group C: Dromahair v Ballisodare United 6.30

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 11

Girls U18: Dromahair v Arrow Harps 6.30

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 12

Girls U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Arrow Harps 6.30 McSharry Park 

U17: Group B: Dromahair v Calry Bohs 6.30

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers 2-4 MCR

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair 5-0 Valley Rovers

Conn Shield U14: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-0 Valley Rovers 

U13: Group C: St Johns 0-3 Carrick Town 

U17: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-7 Strand Celtic 

Girls U12: Group A: Carrick Town 4-0 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group C: Carrick Town 1-6 Kilglass Inishcrone; Dromahair 1-1 Benbulben

Girls U15: Group A: Yeats United 5-5 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Gurteen Celtic 2-4 Dromahair; Carrick Town 1-3 Ballymote Celtic 

SFAI U 15 Nat Cup: Athenry 3-0 Carrick Town; Newtown 7-1 Carrick Blue 

SFAI U13 Nat Cup: Carrick Town 3-2 melview

Conn Shield U12: Carrick Blue 3-0 Westport

