Leitrim star Muireann Devaney resigns with Athlone Town for 2022 season

Athlone Town FC have announced that rising Leitrim dual sports star Muireann Devaney has re-signed with their women’s team for the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League season despite strong interest from several other clubs.
The news was announced last night by Athlone Town on their social media channels as the Manorhamilton Leaving Certificate student resigned with the midlands team for the 2022 season.
The Republic of Ireland U19 international has made a big impact for Athlone Town, earning several nominations for the Player of the Week and Team of the Week awards and, despite her tender years, has become a mainstay of the squad.
Devaney also combined her soccer commitments with a very successful year with Glencar Manorhamilton and Leitrim Ladies gaelic football teams, winning a Connacht Intermediate club title in June before retaining the Leitrim Senior Club crown and reaching the Connacht Senior Club Final in November.
The Manorhamilton youngster also became a key member of Hugh Donnelly’s Leitrim side who reached the Lidl NFL Division 4 Final in June and the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.
