Check out our fans gallery from the Leitrim derby clash of Dromahair and Carrick Town - GALLERY

A dedicated band of Dromahair and Carrick Town supporters endured the cold at the fabulous astro turf pitch at the Dromahair Arts & Recreation Centre on Saturday evening to take in the Leitrim derby clash in the Sligo Pallets Premier League. Carrick Town took the verdict on a 3-1 scoreline thanks to goals from Shane Beirne (2) and an own goal with Shane Fowley on target for Dromahair. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to snap some of the fans cheering on their heroes .... see who you can spot!