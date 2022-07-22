Ganly's Super July Giveaway now on!

It's Back and Bigger than Ever- This weekend only. Quarter of a million euro in Giveaway Gifts
After an absence of two years, the Ganly Giveaway is back with a bang as they celebrate their first major promotion since lockdown.
This year there is a fantastic selection of products from a host of leading brands which will be offered to clients free when they spend a certain amount of money. Shoppers' overall spending can be totalled over the weekend in order to receive the best possible free gift.
Call into any of our stores to find out more or click HERE for more details.
Longford and Mountbellew stores will be closed on Sunday.
*SPONSORED CONTENT
Farming accounted for approximately 42% of fatal workplace incidents in the period 2011 – 2020, yet only 6% of the working population is employed in the sector.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.