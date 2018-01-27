New members welcome at Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club

Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club is based in the Bee Park at the newly renovated floodlit tennis courts, which were build in the early 1970’s originally.



The Club holds weekly tennis games throughout the year for men, women, teenagers and children. Teams from the Club also compete successfully in the Connacht tennis leagues and other competitions.



New members are always welcome to join Manorhamilton Tennis Club and if you are interested in joining please contact the Club Chairperson, Garry Blake, email garryblake@eircom.net or Secretary Mary McMorrow marymcmorrow1@gmail.com.



If you are new to the game you can quickly get up to speed by taking one of the introductory training courses organised for new members several times a year.