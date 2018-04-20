Replacement meeting announced for Kilbeggan's season opener

Horse Racing Ireland has announced a replacement meeting for Kilbeggan's cancelled season opener.

Kilbeggan's first meeting of the year, scheduled for this Friday, April 20, was cancelled earlier this week due to ground concerns caused by prolonged winter weather.

There will be a replacement evening meeting at Kilbeggan on Monday April 30, the HRI have said.

Tipperary's meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 19, will now be run on Monday, May 14, also in the evening.

Kilbeggan will close for entries by 12 noon on Wednesday April 25 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Sunday April 29 and a full programme of races will be announced in due course.

