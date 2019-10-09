WATCH | New astro turf pitch in Dromahair looks superb in stunning drone footage

The new astro turf facility in Dromahair was recently completed and has proven to be a huge addition to the facilities already on offer to the community.

This drone footage shows the new facility, situated next to the existing pitch and beneath Crevelea Abbey.

The astro turf pitch is the latest phase in the development which has seen the DARC committee (Dromahair Arts and Recreation Centre) bring about huge improvements to the area in recent years.

A walkway, outdoor gym equipment and children's play area have all been added in recent years with the full-size asrto turf pitch the latest addition.

Anyone who would like to book the astro turf facility can do so by clicking here.