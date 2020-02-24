Louth's National League game against Leitrim to be played in Dundalk

Dowdallshill's St. Brigid's Park will host its first National League fixture since 2008 on Sunday when Louth take on Leitrim at 2pm.

The clash of Division Three's bottom pair has been moved to Dundalk from the Gaelic Grounds after the Drogheda venue was deemed unplayable due to the damage caused to the pitch during the recent visit of Offaly.

Read Also: Division 3 hopes take big hit as Offaly outclass Green & Gold in second half

Neither Louth nor Leitrim have won in this year's National League, albeit the Connacht side sit ahead of Wayne Kierans' men courtesy of their opening day draw in Derry, where Louth lost agonisingly yesterday.

Kierans expects the switch to Dowdallshill to give his side a "boost".

Read Also: Spot yourself in the crowd at Leitrim v Offaly in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada - GALLERY