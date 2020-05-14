Join Leitrim senior players as they complete a 5km/10km run, cycle, walk for charity on Saturday, May 16

Leitrim GAA Senior players, present are inviting supporters to join them on Saturday, May 16 as they complete a 5km/10km run, cycle, walk for charity.



The beneficiaries of this worthy fundraising undertaking will be Pieta House and Sláinte 2020.



Pieta House provides free therapy to those engaging in self-harm, with suicidal ideation, or bereaved by suicide. They rely on the generosity of the public whose donations and fundraising make up over 80% of their income.



Sláinte 2020 is a collective fundraising effort to assist the Irish community in the New York area during the Covid-19 Pandemic and is a partnership consisting of The Aisling Irish Centre, Emerald Isle immigration Centre, New York GAA, New York Irish Centre, and United Irish Counties.



Leitrim GAA is asking people “to join our squad as they complete a 5km/10k run, cycle, walk throughout the day Saturday, and engage with live posts.



“We invite past players, supporters, and families to partake in this Special Leitrim Day for Charity. So why not join the lads in your Leitrim GAA Colours, take some pictures and post to #LeitrimGAASupportingOthers.



“Remember to observe social distancing while keeping to the 5km limit. We look forward to a great Leitrim Day on May 16.”

#LeitrimGAASupportingOthers

For more information see the dedicated page is at www.facebook.com/LeitrimGAASupportingOthers/

You can also make a donation directly via the gofundme page here.