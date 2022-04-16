Leitrim rowers star at Lough Rynn University champs - GALLERY

The first of two major rowing regattas to be held at Lough Rynn over the next couple of months took place on Saturday when the Leitrim venue hosted the National University Champions of Ireland.
UCD won the men’s and women’s senior eights while NUIG had five wins over the Regatta.
NUIG included locals Shauna Murtagh and Gwen O'Rourke in their boats with both rowing in the winning Club 8 Championship boat while Fintan Earley was stroke man of the UCD crew that won the top race of the day, the Men's Senior 8.
Saturday also saw the debut visit of 2018 & 2019 Single Sculls World Champion and three time Olympian Sanita Puspure who was at the venue as coach to the UCC crews who competed at the regatta.
