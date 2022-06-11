Manorhamilton Rangers duo Ronan & Karl off to Kennedy Cup

Ronan Fox and Karl Gethins are pictured with their U14 Manorhamilton Rangers Manager Daithi Cummins prior to their departure to the SFAI Umbro Kennedy Cup
Ronan Fox and Karl Gethins are representing their club Manorhamilton Rangers and county in next week’s SFAI Umbro Kennedy Cup inter-league schoolboy tournament in Limerick University from Monday to Friday June 13-17, as members of the Sligo Leitrim U14 Emerging Talent soccer team.
The boys are supported by Manorhamilton Rangers, Fox Monumentals, Gurn's Milestone, MacManus Pharmacy (all Manorhamilton) and Nicholson's Pharmacy, Sligo. Best wishes to Ronan, Karl and their Sligo/Leitrim teammates and management in the tournament.
The Sligo Leitrim U14 Emerging Talent Soccer Team featuring Manorhamilton Rangers players Karl Gethins and Ronan Fox
Declan Conboy, Principal, Eilis Mulligan, teacher, Amy Broadhurst and Cllr Paddy O'Rourke, Cathaoirleach, Leitrim County Council. Pictures: Willie Donnellan
