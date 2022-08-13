Lacklustre Fenagh see off battling Aughnasheelin

Heavy favourites they may have been but Fenagh St Caillins had to work hard to see off the challenge of a dogged Aughnasheelin last Saturday in the Masonite Division 2 Final in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin.

There were times when it looked as if the men in red & black would blow their opponents off the field but Aughnasheelin, inspired by Ciaran Cullen, dug in and dragged them into a battle. Even with the concession of a soft enough goal, Aughnasheelin took the game to their Senior championship neighbours and didn't look all that far off the pace.

Truth be told, Fenagh always looked to have that extra bit of class, particularly in attack where Oisin McLoughlin, Donal Wrynn and Riordan O'Rourke were particularly effective but against an Aughnasheelin team without Conor Cullen and Philip Dolan, this wasn't a comfortable victory.

In fairness, the absence of Ryan O'Rourke was sorely felt for the Fenagh men but they will face a much different task against Aughawillan next Saturday in the first round of the championship.

For Aughnasheelin, there is justifiable pride in a battling display but it came with a heavy cost with a bad injury for Cian Sammon, another to impress, that may rule him out of the championship

Fenagh St Caillins set the seeds of their victory in the first seven minutes as they opened up a 1-4 to no score lead. Points from Michael Doonan, Oisin McLoughlin (2) and Riordan O’Rourke were added to by a somewhat fortunate goal for O’Rourke as he managed to get the better of a speculative long ball with Aughnasheelin keeper Kevin McWeeney unwisely coming way off his line to contest the dropping ball.

Aughnasheelin looked in trouble but Sean McWeeney lifted their spirits when he played a give and go with Fergal Flynn before launching a missile high over the bar.

The long ball paid even bigger dividends on 11 minutes when Fintan Fitzpatrick’s booming effort caught out Shane Doonan, the sun blinding the Fenagh keeper as the ball came off him and landed at the feet of Ciaran Cullen who blasted it home from close range.

McLoughlin and Fitzpatrick swapped points but again Fenagh seemed to be pulling clear with a Donal Wrynn fifty and two McLoughlin frees while Kevin McWeeney made amends for his earlier error with a superb save from the marauding McLoughlin.

But again Aughnasheelin hit back - Ciaran Cullen’s run saw him pop the ball over the last man and Brendan Mulvey made no mistake with a neat finish with Fintan Fitzpatrick immediately following up with two points, one from a free, to cut a six point gap to one.

Riordan O’Rourke had the last word when he made a good catch to point, leaving Fenagh with a 1-9 to 2-4 halftime lead, a lead reduced by a quick Fitzpatrick free after the break.

A good run from Oisin McLoughlin set up another for Riordan O’Rourke but Aughnasheelin came right back with a good Brendan Mulvey point under pressure.

With momentum with Aughnasheelin, Fenagh showed their mettle as they wrestled back control of the game and a Riordan O’Rourke free was followed by an excellent Fergal McLoughlin score on the run.

Michael Doonan had a point eventually registered after it was initially waved wide but it was clearly inside the post while Donal Wrynn converted a massive 55 yard free to leave five points between the teams after 44 minutes.

Aughnasheelin suffered a big blow when the lively Cian Sammon had to go off after a collision with his own teammate before Aughnasheelin ended a 17 minute spell without a score when Fitzpatrick fired over a free.

O’Rourke responded with a fine point but Aughnasheelin refused to lie down, Aaron Hoare showing good strength to point with four minutes of normal time left. Riordan O’Rourke fired before Fitzpatrick added an injury time free. That was as close as it got as Donal Wrynn sealed the win with a 50 yard free as Fenagh lifted the title.

FENAGH ST CAILLINS

Scorers: Riordan O’Rourke 1-5, 1f; Oisin McLoughlin 0-5, 2f; Donal Wrynn 0-3, 2f & 50; Michael Doonan 0-2; Fergal McLoughlin 0-1

Team: Shane Doonan, Tom McKeon, Mark Keegan, Diarmuid McHugh, Conor Dwyer, Jack Gilheaney, Conal McGovern, Fergal McLoughlin, Donal Wrynn, Michael Doonan, Caillin O’Rourke, Tom Gilheaney, Oisin McLoughlin, Riordan O’Rourke, Aaron Smith. Subs: Niall Butler for C O’Rourke (44), Alan Doonan for Smith (57)

AUGHNASHEELIN

Scorers: Fintan Fitzpatrick 0-6, 5f; Brendan Mulvey 1-1; Ciaran Cullen 1-0; Sean McWeeney & Aaron Hoare 0-1

Team: Kevin McWeeney, Paul Earley, Wayne Gilgunn, Brian Boyle, Cillian Cullen, Sean McWeeney, Niall Gallagher, Cormac Sammon, Aaron Hoare, Darragh Gunn, Brendan Mulvey, Ciaran Cullen, Fergal Flynn, Fintan Fitzpatrick, Cian Sammon. Subs: Gavin Sammon for Boyle (HT), Pearse McTague for F Flynn (45), Dean Flanagan for C Sammon (50), Christopher McNulty for Earley (60)

Referee: Mark McCloskey