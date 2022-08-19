Search

19 Aug 2022

Goals the difference as Leitrim Gaels see off Glencar Manorhamilton

GLENCAR MANORHAMILTON 0-16 LEITRIM GAELS 3-10

Goals the difference as Leitrim Gaels see off Glencar Manorhamilton

Leitrim Gaels Shaun Chandler lifts the ball over Glencar Manor keeper Anthony McDonald Picture: James Molloy

Reporter:

PJ Leddy

19 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

pjleddy@yahoo.com

Goals from Shaun Chandler & Stephen Goldrick in the final quarter of Friday’s Connacht Gold SFC first round clash in Boggaun proved enough to propel Leitrim Gaels to victory  over Glencar Manorhamilton.

It took both sides some time to settle down but it was Leitrim Gaels that got down to business quickest after Stephen Goldrick opened the scoring by tapping over a third minute free. The Gaels had a let off six minutes later when Evan Sweeney blazed a goal chance narrowly wide before Aidan Flynn had them two points to the good when fired over on 12 minutes. 

Dual star Muireann Devaney called up for Ladies Irish Soccer senior squad training

The Manor scoring drought ended when Niall Brady fired over five minutes later to open the home side's account just before the game's first water break.  

Glencar Manor settled down better when the second quarter began after  Sweeney levelled the proceedings with a 23rd minute point and then Niall Brady gave the home supporters something to shout about when he fisted over a minute later

Manor's lead was short lived, however, as Colm Morton fired over a minute later and the Gaels regained the lead almost immediately when Daniel O'Sullivan shot a point. Evan Sweeney tied it again when he fisted over on the 26-minute mark and the home-side regained the lead when Aaron Hickey tapped over a free soon after.

Manor had a let off when keeper Anthony McDonald had to be alert to deny Donal Casey driving a 28th minute piledriver to the net before Evan Sweeney edged  Manor two points ahead when he split the Gaels uprights.

Leitrim Gaels fought back to get on level terms with Colm Moreton hitting a spectacular long range point and then Stephen Goldrick converting a free. Just before the break Aaron Hickey pointed a free to give Glencar Manor a 0-7 to 0-6 interval lead. 

Superb Cox leads rising Annaduff to title

ANNADUFF 3-11 GLENCAR MANORHAMILTON 2-5

Glencar Manor doubled their advantage after the restart when Paddy Maguire shot over before Goldrick and Manor sub Conor Dolan swapped points but it looked like Manor were taking a big step to victory when they won a 38th minute penalty after Niall Brady was fouled.

But Leitrim netminder Brendan Flynn was equal to the task as he saved Brady's effort but from the rebound, Evan Sweeney fired over to put his team three up.

That lead was wiped out within a minute when Leitrim Gaels won a penalty after sub Ryan Goldrick was fouled, Stephen Goldrick clinically converting to tie the scores and the visitors took the lead when Shaun Chandler fired over. 

Glencar Manor had a narrow escape a minute later when Anthony McDonald denied Jack Flynn a goal before Donnacha Devaney tied the scores before the second water break.

After the restart, the Gaels took over when Chandler finished to the net after being put through by sub Shane Finn. Sub Ryan Goldrick stretched Leitrim Gaels advantage further when he split the posts on 54 minutes.

Two minutes later Leitrim Gaels were seven points clear when Goldrick hammered to the net and Daniel O'Sullivan added to that advantage with a 57th minute point that was the visitor's last score.

Glencar Manor staged a late rally to whittle down the Gaels lead when shooting five unanswered points. Evan Sweeney hit three for the home side, including a free, while sub Cian McManus added a point and Aaron Hickey pointed a free.

In the dramatic dying minutes, Glencar Manor's Barry McNulty drove a goal chance inches wide as Leitrim Gaels held on for a  three point victory.

Dates and venues confirmed for Connacht Gold SFC Rd 2 and Smith Monumentals IFC Rd 1

LEITRIM GAELS

Scorers: Stephen Goldrick 2-3 pen., 3f; Shaun Chandler 1-1; Colm Moreton & Daniel O'Sullivan 0-2 each; Aidan Flynn & Ryan Goldrick 0-1 each

Team: Brendan Flynn; Stephen McDermott, Donal Casey, Shane Finn; David Bruen, James Flynn, Daniel O'Sullivan; Aidan Flynn, Colm Moreton; Sean Chandler, Conor Guckian. Jack Flynn, Stephen Goldrick, Enda Moreton, Michael McManus. Subs: Ryan Goldrick for McManus (HT); Shane Rinn for Guckian (42); Oisin Curley for S. Goldrick (61)

GLENCAR MANORHAMILTON

Scorers: Evan Sweeney 0-7, 1f; Aaron hickey 0-3, 3f; Niall Brady 0-2; Paddy Maguire, Conor Dolan, Donnacha Devaney & Cian McManus 0-1 each

Team: Anthony McDonald; Fergal Rooney, Paddy Maguire, Mark Fox; Cathal Og O'Connell, Brian McDonald, Killian McGriskin; Barry McNulty, Declan Byrne; James Rooney, Evan Sweeney, Ronan Flynn; Donnacha Devaney, Niall Brady, Aaron Hickey. Subs: Conor Dolan for Flynn (36); Jack Faulkner for D. Byrne (44); Tom Hughes for F. Rooney (51); Cian McManus for Hickey (56)

REFEREE: Mick McGirl

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media