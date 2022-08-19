Goals the difference as Leitrim Gaels see off Glencar Manorhamilton

Goals from Shaun Chandler & Stephen Goldrick in the final quarter of Friday’s Connacht Gold SFC first round clash in Boggaun proved enough to propel Leitrim Gaels to victory over Glencar Manorhamilton.

It took both sides some time to settle down but it was Leitrim Gaels that got down to business quickest after Stephen Goldrick opened the scoring by tapping over a third minute free. The Gaels had a let off six minutes later when Evan Sweeney blazed a goal chance narrowly wide before Aidan Flynn had them two points to the good when fired over on 12 minutes.

The Manor scoring drought ended when Niall Brady fired over five minutes later to open the home side's account just before the game's first water break.

Glencar Manor settled down better when the second quarter began after Sweeney levelled the proceedings with a 23rd minute point and then Niall Brady gave the home supporters something to shout about when he fisted over a minute later

Manor's lead was short lived, however, as Colm Morton fired over a minute later and the Gaels regained the lead almost immediately when Daniel O'Sullivan shot a point. Evan Sweeney tied it again when he fisted over on the 26-minute mark and the home-side regained the lead when Aaron Hickey tapped over a free soon after.

Manor had a let off when keeper Anthony McDonald had to be alert to deny Donal Casey driving a 28th minute piledriver to the net before Evan Sweeney edged Manor two points ahead when he split the Gaels uprights.

Leitrim Gaels fought back to get on level terms with Colm Moreton hitting a spectacular long range point and then Stephen Goldrick converting a free. Just before the break Aaron Hickey pointed a free to give Glencar Manor a 0-7 to 0-6 interval lead.

Glencar Manor doubled their advantage after the restart when Paddy Maguire shot over before Goldrick and Manor sub Conor Dolan swapped points but it looked like Manor were taking a big step to victory when they won a 38th minute penalty after Niall Brady was fouled.

But Leitrim netminder Brendan Flynn was equal to the task as he saved Brady's effort but from the rebound, Evan Sweeney fired over to put his team three up.

That lead was wiped out within a minute when Leitrim Gaels won a penalty after sub Ryan Goldrick was fouled, Stephen Goldrick clinically converting to tie the scores and the visitors took the lead when Shaun Chandler fired over.

Glencar Manor had a narrow escape a minute later when Anthony McDonald denied Jack Flynn a goal before Donnacha Devaney tied the scores before the second water break.

After the restart, the Gaels took over when Chandler finished to the net after being put through by sub Shane Finn. Sub Ryan Goldrick stretched Leitrim Gaels advantage further when he split the posts on 54 minutes.

Two minutes later Leitrim Gaels were seven points clear when Goldrick hammered to the net and Daniel O'Sullivan added to that advantage with a 57th minute point that was the visitor's last score.

Glencar Manor staged a late rally to whittle down the Gaels lead when shooting five unanswered points. Evan Sweeney hit three for the home side, including a free, while sub Cian McManus added a point and Aaron Hickey pointed a free.

In the dramatic dying minutes, Glencar Manor's Barry McNulty drove a goal chance inches wide as Leitrim Gaels held on for a three point victory.

LEITRIM GAELS

Scorers: Stephen Goldrick 2-3 pen., 3f; Shaun Chandler 1-1; Colm Moreton & Daniel O'Sullivan 0-2 each; Aidan Flynn & Ryan Goldrick 0-1 each

Team: Brendan Flynn; Stephen McDermott, Donal Casey, Shane Finn; David Bruen, James Flynn, Daniel O'Sullivan; Aidan Flynn, Colm Moreton; Sean Chandler, Conor Guckian. Jack Flynn, Stephen Goldrick, Enda Moreton, Michael McManus. Subs: Ryan Goldrick for McManus (HT); Shane Rinn for Guckian (42); Oisin Curley for S. Goldrick (61)

GLENCAR MANORHAMILTON

Scorers: Evan Sweeney 0-7, 1f; Aaron hickey 0-3, 3f; Niall Brady 0-2; Paddy Maguire, Conor Dolan, Donnacha Devaney & Cian McManus 0-1 each

Team: Anthony McDonald; Fergal Rooney, Paddy Maguire, Mark Fox; Cathal Og O'Connell, Brian McDonald, Killian McGriskin; Barry McNulty, Declan Byrne; James Rooney, Evan Sweeney, Ronan Flynn; Donnacha Devaney, Niall Brady, Aaron Hickey. Subs: Conor Dolan for Flynn (36); Jack Faulkner for D. Byrne (44); Tom Hughes for F. Rooney (51); Cian McManus for Hickey (56)

REFEREE: Mick McGirl