14 Aug 2022

Dates and venues confirmed for Connacht Gold SFC Rd 2 and Smith Monumentals IFC Rd 1

Rioran O'Rourke takes on Aughawillan's Sean Quinn and Niall Stringer on Saturday Picture: Willie Donnellan

John Connolly

14 Aug 2022 6:43 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

There may be lots of games for fans to choose from next weekend in the Leitrim club championships but fans will have to pick and choose with all five fixtures in the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship fixed for Saturday evening at 7pm.

Two games in the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship will take place on Friday evening with Allen Gaels hosting their Lough Allen neighbours Drumkeerin in Shane McGettigan Park and Kiltubrid travelling to Dromod to take on Bornacoola, both games fixed for 7pm.

On Saturday, all five games in the Senior competition will take place at 7pm along with the Intermediate clash of Aughavas and Aughnasheelin with the remaining game in the grade taking place on Sunday as it involves Mohill's second string side hosting Ballinaglera at 1pm.

Next Sunday also sees the start of the Gotham Dry Wall Leitrim LGFA Club Championships with another clash of the champions when Glencar Manorhamilton host Dromahair on Sunday while Senior B champions St Joseph's host Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins.

The second round of the Corrib Oil Junior A competition will also take place next Sunday with Eslin, fresh from a three point win over Glenfarne Kiltyclogher, again making the journey to the north of the county as they face Glencar Manorhamilton while St Mary's second string take on Glenfarne Kilty.

The full list of adult championship fixtures for next weekend is as follows:

FRIDAY AUGUST 19

Smith Monumentals IFC: Allen Gaels v Drumkeerin, Bornacoola v Kiltubrid (7.00)

SATURDAY AUGUST 20

Connacht Gold SFC: Gortletteragh v Glencar Manorhamilton; Mohill v Fenagh St Caillins; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Aughawillan v Melvin Gaels (7.00)

Smith Monumentals IFC: Aughavas v Aughnasheelin 7.00

SUNDAY AUGUST 21

Smith Monumentals IFC: Mohill v Ballinaglera 1.00

Corrib Oil Junior A FC: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Glencar Manorhamilton v Eslin; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Carrigallen; Annaduff v Melvin Gaels (1.00)

Gotham Dry Wall New York LGFA Senior: St Joseph’s v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins in Carrigallen; St Francis v Kiltubrid in Drumshanbo; Glencar Manorhamilton v Dromahair (11.00)

Gotham Dry Wall New York LGFA Intermediate: Mohill v St Mary’s; Fenagh v Drumkeerin (11.00)

