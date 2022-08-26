Tight games in store in second round of Intermediate championship

With one full round of the Smith Monumentals IFC in the books, we've had a few surprises but mostly the form book has been followed.

On League position, Aughnasheelin would have been favoured to overcome Aughavas but given their injury list at the moment, their victory over Aughavas was a statement win while Bornacoola defied their League position to shock a Kiltubrid team suffering their first loss of the campaign.

Annaduff, Allen Gaels and Ballinaglera will be quietly pleased with their first day's work but Mohill, last year's Junior winners, are feeling the heat and are aggrieved with the new competition regulations that will see them lose some key players once the Senior Quarter-Finals commence.

That's a tough needle to thread - how do you balance the need to support clubs trying to field second string teams while also not putting the first string teams in the lower grades, teams who should be prioritised, at a disadvantage when they see a team laden with Senior championship medal winners coming at them?

To be honest, I'm siding with the smaller clubs but I don't agree that clubs that get their house in order by promoting strength in depth should be penalised. You could get around all this quite simply - copy and paste the League format for the championship. Only first string teams in the Senior, Intermediate and Junior championships while second and third string teams competing in B competitions.

That way, you wouldn't need to worry about 17 or 18 players or losing them after the quarter-finals and the strong second strings wouldn't overcome the smaller teams, as we witnessed with St Mary's getting the better of Glenfarne Kiltyclogher in the Junior last weekend.

Anyway, we take a look at round two of the Intermediate grade now:

Drumreilly v Aughavas - A local derby with a lot of bite and a lot of family connections across the divide, this is a tough one to call. Drumreilly boast some of the greatest club players this county has seen but Aughavas, despite their loss to Aughnasheelin, are undoubtedly on the rise. Drumreilly beat Aughavas last year but time waits for no man and you feel that Aughavas may just have enough in this one to take the win.

Aughnasheelin v Bornacoola - Both defied the odds last week so who knows how this will go. The Bors have a goal threat but they've struggled in the past against Aughnasheelin who have the advantage of playing a higher level of League football. Given their tally of 1-17 against Aughavas, you've got to favour the home team here.

Kiltubrid v Allen Gaels - Probably the game of the round here - a derby and a Kiltubrid team needing a win while Allen Gaels will make the short journey with a lot of confidence. Kiltubrid's forwards will be better than what the Gaels faced against Drumkeerin and that could be a worry but the Drumshanbo men have a lot of scoring power themselves. The Gaels weren't 100% convincing until they got their second goal and at home, Kiltubrid will be up for this one. Yet you still have to think that the Gaels, operating at a higher level in the league, should take the win

Ballinaglera v Annaduff - Two teams who won and scored lots of goals in the first round. In Enda Maguire and Wayne Reynolds, Ballinaglera have a fierce one-two punch but they may find the pace and mobility of Annaduff a little tough to handle. This will be tight but Annaduff might just sneak it

Drumkeerin v Mohill - Drumkeerin were better than the scoreline against Allen Gaels suggests while Mohill fell away badly in the second half. With home advantage, you've got to think that Drumkeerin will take the win.