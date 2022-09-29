Junior A quarter-finals set for Sunday as Junior grades near final stages

The first of the Corrib Oil Junior Championships reaches the knockout stages next weekend and it starts with a bumper clash between first string teams Carrigallen and Glenfarne Kiltyclogher.

Last year's defeated finalists Glenfarne Kilty assured themselves of their place in the quarter-finals with a hard fought if clear cut 3-12 to 0-11 victory over Aughawillan to seal third place in group one. St Mary's Kiltoghert claimed top spot in the table thanks to their superior scoring difference over Eslin, a massive 6-14 to 1-3 victory over Glencar Manorhamilton giving them a 25 point advantage over their rivals for the top spot.

Most notable about that result is the fact that St Mary's had lost at least three starters from their second string team but Glencar Manor would have also lost players.

In Group 2, Cloone maintained their 100% record with a comprehensive 4-26 to 0-7 victory over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins while Carrigallen claimed second with a 3-25 to 0-3 win over Melvin Gaels. That means that Carrigallen face Glenfarne Kiltyclogher next Sunday in Kiltubrid in the quarter-finals while Eslin take on Annaduff in Cloone, both games taking place at 1pm.

Eslin will be favoured to overcome their neighbours although the fact that Annaduff qualified straight for the semi-finals means they won't have lost any of their first team players who have been active with the second string team.

The big game is, of course, the clash of Carrigallen and Glenfarne Kiltyclogher with Carrigallen many people's favourites after having dropped down from the intermediate grade last year.

However, a loss to Cloone in round four will have brought Carrigallen back down to earth. Glenfarne Kilty are doughty battlers at this grade but the fact that Carrigallen played all of their League football in Division 2 and the north Leitrim men finished bottom of division 3 means Carrigallen should take the victory.

In the Junior B, Allen Gaels just pipped Leitrim Gaels 1-15 to 2-10 to claim top spot in group 2 but both Gaels go into the semi finals with Dromahair giving a walkover to Drumkeerin.

In Group 1, Fenagh St Caillin's 3-13 to 2-8 victory over Gortletteragh puts them top as they finished their programme. However, they must wait to see if they qualify with all three teams below them having outstanding games left to play with Carrigallen only have played once.

The Junior C grade also finished their group stages as Aughavas and Ballinaglera both claimed top spots in their groups. Glera beat Mohill 6-16 to 4-9 while Aughavas just got the better of Kiltubrid 1-14 to 0-15. Melvin Gaels will face Ballinaglera in the semi-finals while Aughavas will take on Bornacoola.