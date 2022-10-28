Deadly Devaney leads Glencar Manorhamilton past stubborn St Nathy's challenge

Muireann Devaney was certainly in the goals last weekend as, after scoring for Athlone Town on Saturday, her two goals were crucial in seeing Glencar Manorhamilton past a dogged St Nathy’s in the opening round of the Connacht LGFA Senior Club Championship.

A hard fought one point win over the home team on a wet and dreary day in Bunninadden sees the Leitrim side into an away trek next Bank Holiday Monday, this time facing Mayo's Burrishoole in Newport at 1pm with a place in the Connacht Final on Sunday November 13, at stake.

After reaching last year’s Final, Glencar Manor would have been quietly confident but a St Nathy’s side, who they beat in 2021, pushed them all the way to the finish with Player of the Match Muireann Devaney scoring the winning point as the Leitrim champions came from behind to snatch the win.

Devaney wasn't the only busy player as both Lauren Devaney and Rachel Conlon came on after featuring in the Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Junior A Final, with Conlon winning the player of the match in that contest that had a throw-in time of 10am.

Devaney will line out with Athlone next Saturday in the final round of SSE Airtricity Women's National League games knowing that a win and a draw between Wexford and Shelbourne could see her team into a playoff for the League title.

There were two goalscorers on the day, all coming before half time – Aine McDonagh put Nathy’s ahead early with her first and Muireann Devaney hit two for Glencar Manorhamilton to claw their way into the tie.

Aine McDonagh got St Nathy’s off to a flyer when she broke through the Manor defence, before unleashing a rocket to the top right corner. McDonagh followed up with a point soon after as Manor struggled to supply Devaney in the full forward line.

Leah Fox and Jane O’Dowd were having a tough battle on the St Nathy’s ’45, as were all four midfielders. It was Nathy’s midfielder Eryn Lavin who pointed next for the hosts, following a weaving run through the Manor defence she slotted over off her right foot.

Soon after, Devaney goaled for Glencar Manor - her low shot got the better of Noelle Gormley to get the Leitrim champions into the game. Game on for sure in Ballinalack.

It was an over and back battle in the first half, and the second quarter saw Manor gain a foothold in the game, adapting to the conditions. St Nathy’s used the short field to their advantage with a well compacted defence, with Lisa McGrath often carrying primary possession out of the full back line.

St Nathy’s found the net for a second time in the half after a quick counter attack. Roisin Scanlon carried forward and McDonagh delayed her run to perfection to get the ball on the 20 before belting another rocket to the top right corner.

Momentum back with the home side, yet Manor would not hold back. Devaney and Fox linked up well with Devaney slotting home her second goal of the day. Just a point separated the sides at half time with Nathy’s in front.

The sun came out for the second act, as the game surely began to heat up with Glencar Manor eventually clawing back to level the game for the first time. Karen Connolly carried a lot of possession, and won frees in important shooting positions.

Denise McGrath scored two second half points to help her side into the lead as Lavin added another from midfield.

With just a few minutes remaining, one point separated the sides. Fox got the ball 50 yards from goal, dummied off her right before dummying once again 25 yards from goal. She struck the ball off the outside of her right foot to raise her first white flag and draw the teams level heading into the final stages.

The winning score came from Devaney after a breakdown in the Nathy’s attack - her right footed point was her first from play as she finished up with 2-7 of her side’s 2-8.

GLENCAR MANORHAMILTON

Scorers: Muireann Devaney 2-7, 6f; Leah Fox 0-1

Team: Michelle McNulty; Clare Cullen, Mary Alice Maguire, Eimear Feely; Annette Ferguson, Rebecca Rooney, Karen Connolly; Anna Devaney, Aoife Gilmartin; Eadaoin Clancy, Leah Fox, Roisin Rooney; Emma McLaughlin, Muireann Devaney, Gemma Tiffoney. Subs used: Chloe Rooney, Lauren Devaney, Rachel Conlon

ST NATHY’S

Scorers: Aine McDonagh 2-2; Denise mcGrath 0-3, 3f; Eryn Lavin 0-2

Team: Noelle Gormley; Lisa McGrath, Claire Rooney, Ciara Scanlon; Jennie Creegan, Jane O’Dowd, Anne Marie Coleman; Hannah Walsh, Eryn Lavin; Tara Doddy, Aine McDonagh, Roisin Scanlon; Carol Coleman, Denise McGrath, Kathleen Coleman. Subs used: Laoise McDonagh, Sorcha Ni Shalatarra, Leigh Mullen, Blaithinn Lavin

Referee: Gerry Carmody (Roscommon)