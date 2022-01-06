The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Snowfall expected tonight
This morning, rain will extend eastwards across Connacht and will be heavy at times. It will clear later this morning with sunny spells and frequent blustery showers following, some heavy with hail and isolated thunderstorms. The showers will turn increasingly wintry this afternoon and evening. Fresh to strong southerly winds will become westerly as rain clears with temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be cold and blustery with widespread wintry showers, some of snow with accumulations in places, especially on high ground. Some hail and a few thunderstorms in coastal counties also. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with fresh to strong, gusty westerly winds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.