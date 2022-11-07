The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Heavy rain on the way
This morning will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, especially in mountainous areas. This afternoon and evening, more rain will spread eastwards across the province with localised flooding possible. It will become very windy also with fresh to strong, gusty southerly winds. The rain will clear eastwards this evening and winds will ease. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.
Tonight - Tonight will bring clear spells and occasional showers, some heavy. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds.
