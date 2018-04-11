Kabosh Theatre Company to present Green & Blue, the story of those who patrolled the border

Green & Blue by Kabosh Theatre Company explores painful and humorous realities faced by the individuals who patrolled the border during the conflict in and about Northern Ireland.

Based on an oral archive of RUC and An Garda Síochána officers, the production fuses theatre and film to look at the person behind the uniform.



After the one hour performance there will be an opportunity to engage with the Playwright Laurence McKeown and Director Paula McFetridge about the play.



“At one point we took on a role that became an identity and that identity now defines us. We’re a uniform, not real people”.

This free event will be performed in the Holiday Centre, Kiltyclogher on Tuesday, April 17 at 7.30pm.





To book please email ifiadmin@theglenscentre.com with the numbers/names and a contact number or call (071) 9855833 or log on to www.theglenscentre.com (A €1 booking charge applies to online bookings).

