The Lone Ranger Gerry King releases new songs

The Lone Ranger Gerry King has released an exciting new EP.

Originally from Kilkenny, Gerry was born into a musical family and all 15 of his family played music.

“I moved up to Leitrim about 25 years ago.”

Gerry continued music as much as possible in that time, he met with numerous musicians in his travells which eventually inspired him to write some songs.

“I settled in Cavan and now live with my partner Norah of 14 years.”

The first song on the EP “The foothills of Cuppenaghmore” is a tribute to Norah's father who passed away six years ago.

The second song iGerry wrote is “Devil in Disquise”.

The EP will be launched in The Millrace Bar, Drumshanbo on Saturday, September 1.

The event will commence at 7pm and The Lone Ranger will be joined by his family and friends from Kilkenny, Tipperary, and Leitrim.

A huge variety of music will be performed on the night.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and Gerry hopes to see plenty of familiar faces.



WIN, WIN, WIN

You can win a copy of Gerry King's new EP which includes songs “The Foothills of Cuppenaghmore” and “Devil in Disguise.”

All you have to do is email your name, address and phone number to: leitrimobserercomp@gmail.com by Monday, September 3.

Answer the question:

What is the name of the Lone Ranger's Horse?

Also read: Residents "shake, rattle and roll" with music therapy