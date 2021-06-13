Zephani Boardwell represents Leitrim in TG4 series

TG4 in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 with a new creative series for children Cruthaím.

Cruthaím highlights the talent of young Irish speakers across the country and in Gaeltacht areas and their unique creative processes. One young Irish speaker from each county and a representative from the diaspora of Irish speakers showcase their creativity in the series of videos that are broadcast on Cúla4’s YouTube channel. Young people are given a voice and a unique opportunity to show what creativity is to them.

Representing Leitrim is Zephani Boardwell who  is eleven years old and from Raheenduff. Zephani loves to play music and sing. Among the instruments she plays are piano, tin whistle and she is learning the fiddle.

You can watch Zephani's video here www.cula4.com/Cruthaím 

