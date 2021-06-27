Backstage teams up with the Abbey Theatre online

The Backstage Theatre, Longford is delighted to have been one of just five venues across Ireland selected to team up with the Abbey Theatre to bring two shows to our audiences direct from our national stage.

The first show is a comic new play by Una McKevitt, ‘One Good Turn’ brings us a family on the brink who are keeping the show on the road any which way they can, it will be streamed online June 25 and 26 and on demand until July 10.

Next up is a world premiere of a new play from Rosaleen McDonagh. ‘Walls and Windows’ is a tender, complex and beautiful love story that examines how external circumstances pull us apart, when all we really want is to be together.

It will be streamed August 27 and 28. It will be available on-demand for two weeks until September.

Tickets for both shows from €20 are available from backstage.ie