11/09/2021

Cross Cultural Event in The Rainbow Ballroom this weekend

Community Integration Event

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Cross-Cultural Community of Cavan are holding a 4C’s Community Integration Food Event at the Rainbow Ballroom, Glenfarne this weekend.

The event will be addressing cultural diversity at the border counties, multiculturalism and the new communities in Cavan County and border regions. 

Amazing Multi-Cultural event showcase cultural diversity in County Cavan and its neighbouring counties. This event is organised by Cavan Cross Cultural Community and supported by its member groups from Taiwan, the Philippines, India, Syrian, Pakistan, Sudan, Bulgaria, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Brazil and Ukraine and Africa (Nigeria, Benin, Botswana, Congo, Ghana and South Africa),

Speakers: Local host Angel (Taiwan), Julien (France), Rafaela (Romania), Zeinab (Sudan) and Vanda (the Philippines) and supportive local representatives.

Delicious ethnic cuisines and diverse heritage are brought to Cavan/Leitrim/Fermanagh border by 4C members. All are welcome to have a taste of diversity, with live music and dance at beautiful community centre at Rainbow Ballroom. Face painting by artist is also available. Come explore the world at border counties in island of Ireland with your friends and family. Due to COVID-19 guideline, the seats are limited.

Please be advised: Vaccine digital certificates issued by the authorities are compulsory to attend this event to protect each participants and the local residents. The organiser will take fore head temperature upon entry. Thank you for your cooperation and support for the Resilient Ireland Opening post COVID.

This event is sponsored by Cavan County Council, Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth , Healthy Ireland, Taiwan Ireland Association and Taipei Representative Office in Ireland.

