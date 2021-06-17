Drumkeerin Friendship Club bringing joy, happiness, social togetherness

Visitors are very welcome to Drumkeerin, our village at the heart of the historic and stunningly scenic Parish of Inishmagrath, which owes its name to the Inishmagrath Island in Lough Allen, where in the 6th century St Beo Aodh founded a church.

Drumkeerin has suffered cruelly at the hands of economic decline and the ravages of emigration. But it is a wonderfully vibrant community that owes its life and enthusiasm to wonderful voluntary groups and volunteers, who inject so much effort and enthusiasm into life in our village and parish.

We have a hardworking development group – Rowanberry Enterprises, a great G.A.A. club that does so much for young and older boys and girls, men and women; a progressive Youth Club with 50 members; An Active Women’s Group, a Drama Group staging plays yearly since the 1930’s; a John McKenna Traditional Music Society promoting traditional music; a long – established Credit Union and an I.C.A. guild.

Last but not least we have this Friendship Club – Drumkeerin Active Age, which is over 20 years old and over those 20 years have done so much phenomenal voluntary work to bring joy, happiness, social togetherness and sunshine into the hearts and lives of our elderly, isolated, those living alone and the disadvantaged community.

With this Friendship Club, we have gotten the opportunity to go on so many social outings. Every Monday we had our social club and used to collect and drop people home. On arrival, they would get beverages and delicious food which are all homemade by all the volunteers and members.

Everyone is able to meet their friends and look forward to doing exercises to music with Michelle Fanning and Ciara Bohan which helps to enrich their mental and physical well-being.

Other outing days we always look forward to are going to theatres, seaside trips, folk parks, to other active age clubs, art days, sports day and even going on boat trips on The Rose of Innisfree Tour boat from Parkes Castle.

One of the best boat trips was in 2019 when we had all the group together along with the Michelle and Ciara from the Leitrim Sports Partnership where we did fun exercises to music, had a laugh, enjoyed lunch, along with the fantastic musician players playing traditional trad music and had a relaxing fun day chatting to everyone around.

Our many voluntary groups have done so much for our community and we cannot thank them enough. We appreciate all the work you do and we are all so proud of them.

But our Pride of Place is with the Friendship Club. It is phenomenal what the officers and committee, all volunteers with no paid help, have so generously and tirelessly given to its members, to brighten and enrich their lives over the last 20 years or more.