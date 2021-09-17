Leitrim County Council calls for better employment conditions for healthcare professionals

Leitrim County Councillors have unanimously backed a motion calling for improvements to the employment conditions of healthcare professionals especially young doctors and nurses.
At the September Council meeting a motion by Cllr Justin Warnock called for the local authority to contact the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin and Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, urging them to improve conditions to encourage young health care professionals to remain in the country after they qualify.
“With almost 1 million people on waiting lists for hospital care and at a time when we see a chronic haemorrhaging of our young trained doctors, nurses and other health care professionals from our country, I ask the elected members to support this motion in calling on An Taoiseach, Michael Martin and the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly to improve training conditions for our trainees, especially nurses and in return get a 2-3 year commitment from them to stay in Ireland when trained,” said Cllr Warnock in his motion.
