Over 50 from St Clare's Primary School take part in Bike Week cycle 

Pictured are part of the group on the old railway bridge over the Enniskillen-Sligo Railway line.
Bike Week was celebrated in St Clare’s Primary School, Manorhamilton by 5th and 6th classes, who could cycle, taking a spin out the new Greenway out the Carrick Road, with teachers and parents accompanying them. A healthy 12K ride out and back.
Over 50 participants took part, and as part of the healthy eating programme enjoyed fruit and drinks when they returned to the school, with a small side order of hot dog.
Many of the children in the school have been undertaking the Cycle Right programme to give them the skills needed to cycle safely.
Many have returned to school from the summer break on their bikes, and whilst the weather holds that is being actively encouraged.
During the week of Bike Week, they refreshed their skills on the bikes, and also basic bike check and maintenance. They also benefitted from a visit by Community Garda Declan on safe cycling on the roads.
As always, the school really appreciates the support afforded to us by Manorhamilton Sportshub, and Leitrim Sport Partnership.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.