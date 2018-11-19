Leitrim connection to documentary on domestic abuse

There is a strong Leitrim connection to the third episode of TG4's Tabú series which airs on Wednesday, November 21.

This groundbreaking programme documents the serious challenges faced by survivors of domestic abuse and the tragic aftermath for the families of domestic violence victims who did not survive.

Featuring first-hand testimonies from both males and females who have personally suffered as a result of domestic abuse, and from those who work directly with victims and survivors, Ag Teacht Slán gives an honest and frank insight into the lives of those affected by a subject that is rarely spoken about but far too prevalent in Irish society.

One of the contributors to the documentary has a Leitrim connection, Priscilla Grainger. Priscilla is a domestic violence survivor. She has a home in Ballinamore. Her mother Ann Brady, is from Ballinmore. Priscilla and her daughter Ainie escaped domestic violence by Priscilla’s former husband. Since then they set up an organisation called www.stopdomesticviolence.ie - both Priscilla and Ainie are interviewed about their harrowing story of surviving domestic violence in Ag Teacht Slán.

While domestic violence is a universal problem, this documentary on TG4 looks at the Irish approach, as told through the eyes of survivors and families of people who lost their lives because of domestic violence.

Tabú - Ag Teacht Slán - will air on Wednesday, November 21 at 9.30pm on TG4.

The Tabú documentary series looks at the harsher aspects of Irish society, and explores topics that people may prefer to shy away from. Last week Kiltyclogher appeared in episode two.

