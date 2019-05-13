Watch | Terry Hyland reacts to Leitrim's defeat at the hands of Roscommon

After a disappointing 14 point defeat at the hands of Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park, Leitrim manager Terry Hyland gave his reaction shortly after the full-time whistle.

Terry spoke about the decision to deploy Ballinamore's Shane Moran as a full-forward saying they felt there was an opportunity to exploit a possible weakness in the Roscommon full-back line.

While he didn't feel it altered the outcome of the game, Terry felt full-forward Shane Moran was "persistently fouled" and didn't get enough protection from the referee.

The Cavan native, who guided Leitrim to promotion from division four of the national league spoke about his players having to mentally recover after the heavy defeat as well as recovering physically and stressed: "As I said to them in the dressing room, this is not an overnight thing. For any team it is going to take 12 to 18 months to get up, physically even, to that level."

